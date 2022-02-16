Watch now: The fireworks come early in the lineup for the Lincoln East wrestling team

For the Lincoln East wrestling team, the start of each round of a tournament is a lot of fun and includes a lot of wins and pins for the Spartans.

It’s at the lightweight classes — 106 pounds to 132 — where East is stacked with great wrestlers. Among that group are two state champions (Keith Smith and Brandon Baustert) and a state runner-up (Gabe Turman).

When the state tournament begins Thursday, East will have a wrestler at each of the five lightest classes — Braedyn Rakes, Scottie Meier, Turman, Baustert and Smith — and four of them are ranked. They each finished first or second at the conference meet last month.

East co-coach Keenan McCurdy said East’s success at the lightweights has become a great tradition for the program.

“These guys are making each other better,” McCurdy said. “It’s one of those things where you start to see some success with a couple of guys and that rubs off on those other guys at those weight classes. They set the tone in the tournaments because they always wrestle first. They get the ball rolling, and that’s huge for the team.”

During dual meets, what weight class the dual begins with changes. But when the East lineup rolled around to 106, the Spartans liked their chances.

“You kind of have that murderers’ row,” McCurdy said.

East finished in fifth place at the state dual tournament. During the fifth-place match against North Platte, the Spartans won seven straight matches from 106 to 145 to win the dual 40-33.

Smith was on the junior varsity team as a freshman when he couldn’t beat Baustert for the varsity spot. But the next year Smith won the varsity spot and became a state champion.

In 2020 Turman was behind Smith, but when Smith moved up a weight class the next year, Turman got a varsity spot and was a state runner-up.

“We’ve had this weird tradition of 106 pounders that have to bide their time for a year, but then end up being really good the next year,” McCurdy said.

In 2021, Rakes was on JV at the end of the season. But he won the 106 spot this season and used the experience of last season to have quick success at the varsity level.

“It motivated me watching state wrestling last year and not being out there,” Rakes said. “Going to state is one of my goals, and now I accomplished that.”

Smith earned his 100th career win last week in the district championship match (52 are pins). Smith’s story — from JV as a freshman to a chance to be a three-time medalist — is a great one.

“In this sort of instant gratification culture that we live in it’s hard to approach high school sports with that mentality of, ‘Hey, I just got to keep my head down and work hard and realize that my time is going to come,’” McCurdy said. “But I think that’s a big part of the success of our team is these guys helping each other realize that it might take you some time to get to where you want to be, but that’s okay.”

Going against other good wrestlers in practice has helped prepare East’s lightweights for success at state.

“Gabe is a really good scrambler, and those guys wrestle with Gabe and they pick up some of his scrambling abilities,” McCurdy said. “And Brandon is a very aggressive wrestler and they wrestle with Brandon and they pick up some of that aggression. And Keith has got incredible technique. They all pick up these little qualities from each other, which is pretty cool.”

