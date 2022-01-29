Watch now: Raymond Central's Logan Bryce is pushed but turns to defense to stay hot in Class C

RAYMOND — Raymond Central’s wrestling team is ranked among some of the top teams in Class C and senior 132-pound wrestler Logan Bryce is a big reason why.

Bryce won 1-0 in his finals match at Raymond Central’s home invitational on Saturday afternoon, escaping from the bottom to start the third period. Bryce has shown throughout the year that he can be aggressive and control that match, but he showed on Saturday that he can win a defensive battle as well.

“He was keeping his defense up, and he kept on pushing me,” Bryce said. “I just couldn’t get any of my shots in. … I just knew that if I kept working harder and harder, I knew I would eventually get it.”

Raymond Central wrestling coach Harold Pester praised Bryce for listening to what he and other coaches tell him during matches and practices.

“I’m proud of him,” Pester said. “He’s wrestling really well. He still has a lot of little things to work on, but he’s listening and being coachable, and he’s got a good mindset that’s really helping a lot.”

Bryce has a 33-1 record, with his only loss to Class B No. 2 132-pounder Cyrus Wells of Broken Bow. He said his No. 1 ranking by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association is something he’s been working on all season.

“It means a lot,” Bryce said. “I’ve been grinding a lot this year just trying to get that.”

Not only was Saturday's meet filled with ranked wrestlers, but a lot of those were in the same weight class.

Class B No. 3 126 pounder Ely Olberding from Fort Calhoun picked up an 8-4 decision over No. 5 Bryce Karlin from Beatrice. Class A No. 2 160-pounder Grant Moraski pinned Class B No. 3 Cole Maschmann late in the second period. Class B No. 1 170 pounder Isaac White from Cozad captured a 4-2 decision over Class C No. 1 Gavin Zoucha from Malcolm.

Raymond Central finished third at their home meet with 193 points, trailing only Class B’s Cozad (211) and Beatrice (199).

“We’ve had a pretty good season overall,” said Pester. “We’re 20-3 in duals, which is awesome, and we’ve been in the top three or four of most tournaments. We’re competing well, and we need to continue to work on our killer instinct and finish matches that are there and just get excited for those challenges.”

