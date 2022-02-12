Watch now: Lincoln East, Southwest have big finishes at district wrestling meet

The wrestling teams at Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest are each headed to the state meet with some momentum.

Lincoln East was the team champion at the A-4 district meet on Saturday, winning the title at the East gym by a slim margin over runner-up Papillion-La Vista. East finished with 189½ points, and Papillion-La Vista had 181.

The race for the team title came down to the second-to-last match of the day in a head-to-head matchup between the top two teams. East sophomore Axel Lyman won a 6-2 decision against Papio senior Hunter Foral.

It was just last week when Foral had beaten Lyman at the state duals.

“It’s kind of cool that it basically came down to that 220 match between the East and the Papio kid,” East co-coach Keenan McCurdy said. “Whoever won that match was going to win districts.”

Southwest had a great final two hours of the meet, with Silver Hawk wrestlers combining to have a 6-2 record in the medal round (first and third-place matches). That included going 3-0 in the first-place matches.

That allowed Southwest to finish in third place in the eight-team meet despite having two wrestlers (Tony Phillips and Landan McLaughlin) go down with injuries during the day.

“We had probably the best final round we’ve ever had at districts,” said Southwest's Aaron Finley, who is the only head coach the school has had. “We went 6-2, which is really good. And had three champs.”

East qualified wrestlers for state in 11 of the 14 weight classes, which is two more than last season.

East’s Landon Spivey at 170 was one of those wrestlers who was probably a toss-up to make it to state entering the day, but he won two matches to get to state with an 18-28 record.

The Spartans’ champions were Keith Smith at 132 pounds, Westin Sherlock at 145 and Lyman.

Smith’s win in the title match was his 100th career victory (52 are pins). The senior was on junior varsity as a freshman but is now ranked No. 1.

Southwest went 3-0 in its first-place matches with wins by Hunter Jacobsen at 120 pounds, Kash Bates at 126 and Cooper Jackson at 170.

Bates reached the final with an upset win against third-ranked Brandon Baustert from Lincoln East in the semifinals. Bates was the No. 4 seed in the district after losing seven times during the regular season, but left as the champion.

Southwest’s Jacobsen, ranked third in the state, also got an upset win by beating No. 1 Gabe Turman from East 4-2 in overtime in the title match.

Jacobsen had lost against Turman all four times they’d wrestled during high school.

“I was able to keep it close, and then able to out-gas him in overtime to get that last takedown for the win,” said Jacobsen, a sophomore who qualified for state for the second time with a 38-5 record.

As a boy, Jacobsen played soccer and baseball, but he found himself bored with those sports.

He’s rarely bored with wrestling.

“There is always something new,” he said. “There is always a new opponent that you lose to that you know you have to go and beat the next week.”

Lincoln North Star’s Jordan O’Connor and Dallas Paxton each finished third to qualify for state.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

