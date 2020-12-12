Watch now: How high school wrestling looks and sounds different during COVID-19

There are people who think it will be hard for wrestling to work due to it being an indoor sport and a high-contact one at that.

Central City coach Darin Garfield believes wrestling coaches can do their part to help make it work.

“I think that wrestling gets a bad rap, and it’s really bothersome to me,” Garfield said. “We have one guy against another guy for a maximum of six minutes. If we’re doing things off of the mat when we’re together like wearing our masks and separating, the actual act of wrestling for six minutes to me is a minimal exposure. A football field has 22 guys competing against each other all night long, and basketball is 10 guys.

“It’s about doing the right things. As soon as we get off the mat, we wipe off with our disinfectant wipes. It’s about washing your hands all of the time. We put on disinfectant foam before matches.”

Omaha North had to cancel its meet the first week of the season due to COVID-19 issues, which left several other teams without a meet.

Central City has had some wrestlers miss matches due to COVID-19 exposure, but not due to being sick themselves.