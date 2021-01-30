Watch now: Drew Arnold becomes Beatrice wrestling's all-time wins leader as Orangemen roll despite limited practice

The goal is short for Arnold: win the state tournament. Arnold (34-1) is closing in on 100 career victories by pin. He placed fifth at state his freshman year, fourth his sophomore year and third last year as a junior. Now, he eyes the top spot to close out an impressive season.

"State title. That's the endgame for everybody," Arnold said. "I want that real bad. Even if I don't get that, a state team title, our team has been talking about that the whole year."

Gavon Vanover (106 pounds), Trevor Reinke (138) and Deegan Nelson (182) added three more individual titles Saturday for a Beatrice squad that totaled 28 victories by pin. Jarrett Koch added a second-place finish and the Orangemen added four third-place finishers.

"It starts with everybody," Johnson said. "It starts with parents getting them to go to big camps. A ton of these kids have put in a ton of time, especially over the last two years. ... It's just fun watching them have success and hard work pay off."

Beatrice had two snow days this week and minimal practice time, but Johnson was still going to throw all he could at his team.