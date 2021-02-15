Unable to defend state duals title, Aquinas wrestlers look to make up for it in Omaha this year

Nickolite was a state runner-up at 138 last year.

What can the Monarchs take away from last year's finish?

"I think our main problem was we didn't really attack," Emory said. "We maybe had a little bit of nerves, didn't perform our best because we were afraid to make a mistake. This year we've been really pushing that you've got to go get it, you've got to attack it. No fear of failure, no fear of losing — wrestling with that attitude."

That falls in line with the style of wrestling Emory preaches: be aggressive, continue to attack, score points from every position.

Wrestling is a big deal in David City, a town of less than 3,000 people, where two top programs reside. Culture and tradition drive the kids to want to perform at their best.

That is evident in the practice room at Aquinas.

"Wrestling in our room and then our schedule, you're going to face quite a bit of adversity," Emory said. "We've got really good wrestlers that can't find a spot in the lineup, so there are some rough days and they do a good job of building each other up.

"And then our kids, they're tough. They'll bounce back from stuff like that."

The state wrestling tournament starts Wednesday. Classes A and D will go Wednesday and Thursday, and Classes B and C will have the stage Friday and Saturday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.