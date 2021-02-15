Unable to defend state duals title, Aquinas wrestlers look to make up for it in Omaha this year

Aquinas didn't get a chance to defend it state duals championship this season.
COVID-19 led to the cancellation of that meet before the season even started.
The Monarchs can still take pride in their dual accolades. They finished 19-0 in dual meets this season, but the focus and motivation has been steered toward one tournament — this week's state meet.
"We had a lot of motivation anyway," Aquinas coach Roy Emory said. "We thought we were a little better than fourth last year and we just didn't go down and perform well."
Two weeks after a Class C state duals title, Aquinas finished behind champion David City, Ord and Valentine in the individual tournament.
The Monarchs will once again be in the mix this week. They have 11 wrestlers headed to CHI Health Center Omaha, and they know every point will matter. Class C is again up for grabs. Central City is ranked No. 1 by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. David City is second, Aquinas is third, Logan View is fourth and Milford is fifth.
Aquinas qualified 11 wrestlers from a competitive district that included Logan View and Milford. Nine Monarchs reached the district championship finals, a big bonus for a team looking to take advantage of bracket draws in Omaha.
Three Monarchs are ranked No. 2 in their respective weight classes — Hunter Vandenberg (138 pounds), Christopher Nickolite (145) and Noah Eller (160). Four other Aquinas wresters are ranked in the top six, too.
Nickolite was a state runner-up at 138 last year.
What can the Monarchs take away from last year's finish?
"I think our main problem was we didn't really attack," Emory said. "We maybe had a little bit of nerves, didn't perform our best because we were afraid to make a mistake. This year we've been really pushing that you've got to go get it, you've got to attack it. No fear of failure, no fear of losing — wrestling with that attitude."
That falls in line with the style of wrestling Emory preaches: be aggressive, continue to attack, score points from every position.
Wrestling is a big deal in David City, a town of less than 3,000 people, where two top programs reside. Culture and tradition drive the kids to want to perform at their best.
That is evident in the practice room at Aquinas.
"Wrestling in our room and then our schedule, you're going to face quite a bit of adversity," Emory said. "We've got really good wrestlers that can't find a spot in the lineup, so there are some rough days and they do a good job of building each other up.
"And then our kids, they're tough. They'll bounce back from stuff like that."
The state wrestling tournament starts Wednesday. Classes A and D will go Wednesday and Thursday, and Classes B and C will have the stage Friday and Saturday.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.