Top teams make David City a high school wrestling hotbed

Deep-rooted tradition has helped David City become a wrestling paradise.
With an estimated population of 2,900 people, David City would be the definition of a Nebraska small town. Located along Highway 15 just southeast of Columbus, the town appears to be off the beaten path.
However, when you’re talking about high school wrestling, it’s a paradise. Despite its small population, the town of David City is home to two high schools: David City High School and Aquinas High School. Both schools belong in Class C and see each other quite often no matter the sport.
But the rivalry between the schools really comes out during wrestling season. Both teams are usually near the top of the rankings, and this season is no exception. Aquinas is at No. 2, with David City at No. 3, according to the NSWCA. The two already met this season at the Butler County Triangular, where Aquinas, David City and East Butler always put on a show.
“At the Butler County Triangular, David City and Aquinas are always at the end of the night. Like a main event, per se,” said David City coach Tahner Thiem. “Whether it’s at David City or Aquinas, it’s pretty close to standing room only, and it was the same for that this year. You know, I also think there is a lot of respect for each other in this community.”
Thiem, from Crete, came to David City in 2011 aware of how much people cared about wrestling, but he'd never seen it firsthand. That soon changed in his first year, when he would regularly be stopped to talk about wrestling whether it was a stranger or someone he knew.
“That is what this town is about, is wrestling," Thiem said. "There’s a lot of times after wrestling practice that I’ll literally go to the smallest gas station in town and I’ll pay with a credit card so I don’t get held up talking wrestling.
“My wife is afraid to send me on errands because it will take me an hour to get back, and it’s because people are curious and have that much interest in wrestling.”
Aquinas coach Roy Emory grew up in it. After wrestling at Aquinas, graduating in 2002, Emory came back to coach his alma mater four years ago. He had spent years coaching schools where wrestling wasn't taken as seriously as other sports.
“When I first took my coaching job, I was coming straight from David City, which we were coming off back-to-back state championships, so it was an eye-opener to see that every place isn’t like David City,” Emory said.
So how does a small town like David City support two high schools that have been near the top of the wrestling scene for multiple decades?
Both coaches were quick to point out the community buy-in as the source of success, and both mentioned the deep roots of wrestling tradition. Add in youth programs that have helped develop and produce state champions across the individual and team level, and you have a Nebraska wrestling hotbed.
“I think a lot of it goes back to the roots of grandpa and dad wrestling. Your mom was a student manager and your sister was a student manager and so it becomes a family affair,” Thiem said.
Both David City and Aquinas will head to Kearney for the state duals Saturday at the Buffalo County Fair Grounds in Kearney.
Aquinas, looking to avenge last year’s championship loss to Broken Bow, is the No. 1 seed and will face Raymond Central in the first round.
Sixth-seeded David City will open against Conestoga.
The action begins at 9 a.m.