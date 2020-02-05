Top teams make David City a high school wrestling hotbed

Deep-rooted tradition has helped David City become a wrestling paradise.

With an estimated population of 2,900 people, David City would be the definition of a Nebraska small town. Located along Highway 15 just southeast of Columbus, the town appears to be off the beaten path.

However, when you’re talking about high school wrestling, it’s a paradise. Despite its small population, the town of David City is home to two high schools: David City High School and Aquinas High School. Both schools belong in Class C and see each other quite often no matter the sport.

But the rivalry between the schools really comes out during wrestling season. Both teams are usually near the top of the rankings, and this season is no exception. Aquinas is at No. 2, with David City at No. 3, according to the NSWCA. The two already met this season at the Butler County Triangular, where Aquinas, David City and East Butler always put on a show.

“At the Butler County Triangular, David City and Aquinas are always at the end of the night. Like a main event, per se,” said David City coach Tahner Thiem. “Whether it’s at David City or Aquinas, it’s pretty close to standing room only, and it was the same for that this year. You know, I also think there is a lot of respect for each other in this community.”