To be the best, Lincoln East's Keith Smith seeks to wrestle the best in the state and across the country

Before the match, Smith, who is 11-1, was ranked No. 1 by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association. Coyle was second and Grice third.

"It's going to take a lot of watching film and more training, but definitely, I've got to wrestle smart against these guys," Smith said. "We're all strong. Now it comes down to who can go for six minutes at a time."

Smith wouldn't want it any other way. He wrestles in national tournaments throughout the year, which means he sees the best of the best.

For Smith, it doesn't come down to the win-loss record next to his name. It's about getting better and putting himself in great position for college.

"He likes to wrestle the best guys," East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy said. "He's excited about the big matches, he's excited about getting to wrestle the guys that are either ranked ahead of him or really good wrestlers from other states.

"To me, that's the biggest thing you look for. Once a kid has some level of success, your big hope as a coach is that they don't want to protect that success, so to speak, and Keith definitely does not."