They won NSWCA wrestling titles last year, but what awaits these girls this week in Omaha is much bigger

The 170-pound championship match was headed to overtime.

Kaylee Ricketts was getting tired, but she wasn't going to let up. Not with a state title on the line.

Just need a takedown, Ricketts' coach told her.

The Wahoo sophomore got it to win a Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls championship last year.

"It was awesome," Ricketts said this week. "I didn't believe I won."

It was a special moment and season for Ricketts, who was one of 10 girls champions crowned that day at York High School by the NSWCA, which offered girls the chance to wrestle in a club-like setting.

A year later, girls wrestling in Nebraska is a bigger deal. The stage is bigger, too.

After the NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling, Ricketts and other girls from across the state will gather at CHI Health Center Omaha this week to compete in the first sanctioned state tournament.

Ricketts is one of five girls who won NSWCA titles last year competing this week. Not only do those five have a chance to prove they are the best in the state again, but they have a shot to make history. The first state girls champions recognized by the NSAA will be crowned.

They'd be trailblazers.

"Last year was very special as well, but with it being sanctioned we can finally say it's an official sport," said West Point-Beemer senior Brisa Figueroa, who won a 109-pound NSWCA title last year. "People can't say, 'You know what, you won a title but it's not sanctioned.' It is now sanctioned. It's equal and we get our fair share at the state tournament."

The girls will be sharing the CHI Health Center arena with the boys.

The first girls matches will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, but how far the sport has come along will be put in perspective on Friday evening when the girls and boys compete in the semifinals in front of 12,000-14,000 spectators.

It won't look or feel like the York High School gym anymore.

"I'm very nervous and I still haven't wrapped that thought around my head," said West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch, who won an NWSCA title at 190 last year and is competing at 235 this season.

Paasch gave wrestling a try as a freshman, the thinking being to use it to stay in shape ahead of track season. But then she got really good at it.

Two years later, she was a state champion.

"I couldn't put it in words at the time, but it's something very indescribable," Paasch said. "It was really thrilling and a lot of emotions were going over my head at the moment."

Though this will be their first time competing in a state setting this large, many girls, in addition to competing in national AAU tourneys, have seen the atmosphere up close.

Ricketts was in the seats last year, watching and thinking how cool it would be to wrestling at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Figueroa has watched the championship matches in person. The energy in the arena is crazy, she says.

Omaha Westside's Regan Rosseter, considered to be the state's top pound-for-pound wrestler in the girls division, has wrestled in front of a few thousand people at national tournaments.

She's looking forward to competing in front of a packed house.

Nerves? Sure. Pressure? Yep. Excitement to show wrestling fans how good the girls sport is in the state? No doubt.

"I'm just going to think that it's just me and my coaches in the corner and me in the mat," said Rosseter, a sophomore who has yet to lose a match this season after winning an NWSCA title last year.

Maria Barnes has been to Omaha to watch state wrestling, too. She watched her brother wrestle his way to a silver medal when she was a freshman.

Barnes won a 142-pound title in sudden death last year while on a very small Ogallala girls team.

"It was just me," the junior said.

Twelve girls went out for wrestling this year at Ogallala, and three, including Barnes, are in the state tournament.

The girls state championship matches will take place Saturday in front of a full house in Omaha and a TV audience. They'll be integrated with the boys matches when the action begins at 3 p.m.

There will be 176 girls competing for 12 titles and some of those winners will get a chance to come back to Omaha next year.

For wrestlers like Figueroa, this is the last time to make an impression on a high school mat, and a chance to burn a memory, win or lose, that will never fade.

"With it being sanctioned now, I feel like there's a lot more pressure to it, but it's definitely a goal that I've been working toward since last year," Figueroa said. "Honestly, I can't possibly think of a better way to finish my senior season.

"I feel really blessed and lucky that I get to go down to Omaha. This is the ultimate goal of this sport to compete down there."

The addition of a girls division means it may be hard to get a ticket Friday and Saturday. Ron Higdon, who oversees wrestling for the NSAA said the Friday night and Saturday championship sessions are almost sold out.

"It's been a five-year venture," said Hidgon of the process it took to get girls wrestling to this point. "Really, to see it come to fruition is really exciting.

"Going back to my first years at the NSAA I don't know that I've been more excited for a championship. It's really stirred some new excitement, not that we don't have an exciting event anyway, but it's like a whole new level."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.