'That was a very rewarding night': Lincoln East is perfect on Friday night; has four finalists

OMAHA — Even when you have great wrestlers, they don’t always win in the state semifinal round, where the matches often go the distance and one wrong move can be the difference.

“The best guy doesn’t always win,” said Lincoln East co-coach Jeff Rutledge. “Sometimes it’s the guy that gets the right call, or handles his nerves the right way.”

On Friday at the state wrestling tournament, everything went right for Lincoln East, with the Spartans winning all four semifinal matches it competed in over the course of about 2½ hours at the CHI Health Center Omaha. And even better, East won both of its consolation matches in the evening session, so those wrestlers are getting medals, too.

Keith Smith, Brandon Baustert, Maxx Mayfield and Grant Lyman each won their respective semifinals.

East’s four finalists are the most for the program since 2018, when East won the team title and had three individual champions.

5:22 p.m.: In the very first match of the semifinals, Smith got the Spartans off to a great start. Smith had a tough match in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at 106 pounds against Julio Reyes from Omaha Burke, but Smith was in total control in a 7-0 victory.