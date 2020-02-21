'That was a very rewarding night': Lincoln East is perfect on Friday night; has four finalists

OMAHA — Even when you have great wrestlers, they don’t always win in the state semifinal round, where the matches often go the distance and one wrong move can be the difference.
“The best guy doesn’t always win,” said Lincoln East co-coach Jeff Rutledge. “Sometimes it’s the guy that gets the right call, or handles his nerves the right way.”
On Friday at the state wrestling tournament, everything went right for Lincoln East, with the Spartans winning all four semifinal matches it competed in over the course of about 2½ hours at the CHI Health Center Omaha. And even better, East won both of its consolation matches in the evening session, so those wrestlers are getting medals, too.
Keith Smith, Brandon Baustert, Maxx Mayfield and Grant Lyman each won their respective semifinals.
East’s four finalists are the most for the program since 2018, when East won the team title and had three individual champions.
5:22 p.m.: In the very first match of the semifinals, Smith got the Spartans off to a great start. Smith had a tough match in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup at 106 pounds against Julio Reyes from Omaha Burke, but Smith was in total control in a 7-0 victory.
So after being on the JV team for most of last year, Smith has reached the state championship match.
5:43 p.m.: Two matches later, Baustert made it 2-for-2 for the Spartans. In the second 113-pound semifina,l Baustert beat Noor Salat of Omaha Bryan 11-4.
The sophomore is in the finals for the first time, after placing fourth at state as a freshman.
“Oh, my, gosh, it means the world to me,” Baustert said. “Last year I came up just short in the semifinals, and this year I’m hoping to win the whole thing.”
7:30 p.m.: There wasn’t much suspense at 160, as Mayfield got a 19-4 technical fall against Brayden Splater of Norfolk.
“I was hoping for a pin, but he was really working not to get pinned, so I said, ‘Alright, I’m just going to go get a tech (fall),’” Mayfield said.
7:46 p.m.: The 170-pound match went down to the finish, and Lyman was exhausted. But when the match was over, he briefly looked up to his corner at coach Keenan McCurdy and smiled. During his fourth and final trip to state he’d made the finals for the first time.
Lyman broke a 2-2 tie with an escape with 90 seconds remaining in the third period, and then beat Jack McDonnell of Bellevue West 5-2.
“It was definitely a gut-check,” Lyman of the third period. “(McDonnell) pushed it every second. I did my best getting my offense flowing. It’s the state semifinals and he gave it his all.”
After walking off the mat, Lyman slumped to the arena floor and waited there for about one minute.
“I was so tired after the match I was just trying to get air, but right now it feels great,” Lyman said.
Rutledge was exhausted, too, but satisfied. It’s very rare that a team has a 6-0record during any session at state.
“That was a very rewarding night for sure,” Rutledge said.
