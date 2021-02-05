Taking on a 'one day at a time' mantra, Waverly's Canoyer begins title defense with a bang at subdistricts

WAVERLY — Evan Canoyer made sure his final matches in the Waverly gym were memorable.

Canoyer, who signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to wrestle at Cornell next season, breezed through two opponents, recording first-period pins in both matches to win the 170-pound bracket in the B1-1 subdistrict tournament Friday.

As the defending state champ at 170, Canoyer is making sure to enjoy his final ride through the postseason.

“I keep telling myself, ‘One day at a time,’” Canoyer said. “You can’t really take it any other way because you don’t have a lot of days left. I’m just fortunate to be here. ... You can hear the fans cheering up there. They’re fantastic. It’s my last time wrestling here and that hasn’t quite set in, but I’m just fortunate to have such a great, supportive community.”

Canoyer knocked off Hastings’ Jackson Phelps with a pin in 1 minutes, 36 seconds, in the finals. He joined juniors Trevor Brown and Wyatt Fanning as champions. Overall, Waverly advanced 12 of 13 wrestlers to the B-1 district next Saturday in Schuyler.

This year’s subdistrict format is new, one of the changes implemented by the NSAA due to COVID-19.