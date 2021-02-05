Taking on a 'one day at a time' mantra, Waverly's Canoyer begins title defense with a bang at subdistricts

WAVERLY — Evan Canoyer made sure his final matches in the Waverly gym were memorable.
Canoyer, who signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to wrestle at Cornell next season, breezed through two opponents, recording first-period pins in both matches to win the 170-pound bracket in the B1-1 subdistrict tournament Friday.
As the defending state champ at 170, Canoyer is making sure to enjoy his final ride through the postseason.
“I keep telling myself, ‘One day at a time,’” Canoyer said. “You can’t really take it any other way because you don’t have a lot of days left. I’m just fortunate to be here. ... You can hear the fans cheering up there. They’re fantastic. It’s my last time wrestling here and that hasn’t quite set in, but I’m just fortunate to have such a great, supportive community.”
Canoyer knocked off Hastings’ Jackson Phelps with a pin in 1 minutes, 36 seconds, in the finals. He joined juniors Trevor Brown and Wyatt Fanning as champions. Overall, Waverly advanced 12 of 13 wrestlers to the B-1 district next Saturday in Schuyler.
This year’s subdistrict format is new, one of the changes implemented by the NSAA due to COVID-19.
“I like the old style better but I understand the reason for doing it,” Vikings coach Eric Dolezal said. “I thought some of our younger guys wrestled too tight, and some of the brackets we had to scrap to get out of. But hopefully that will help us next week.”
Dolezal said Brown, wrestling in the 285-pound class, is rounding into the best form of his career. And after Friday’s results — pins in 23, 15 and 26 seconds — it would be hard to argue otherwise.
Brown, who finished third at state as a freshman, is looking forward to earning another shot at getting to Omaha this season as a junior. He missed his sophomore year on the mat with a knee injury.
“It feels good to get back at it and be out here,” Brown said. “It’s almost like a reawakening after missing a whole season."
In addition to his form, Brown feels his conditioning is nearing a full return, as well.
“At the beginning of the season it was bad, I didn’t know if I could last two periods,” Brown said. “But now I feel good about lasting three periods and being able to get the job done.”
Dolezal likes the look of his team, especially with Canoyer and Brown leading the way.
“Trevor is really getting his mojo back, and Evan, he really picks it up when he smells blood in the water.”