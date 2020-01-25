Stoic Schrader turns to beast on mat, nears Lincoln Northeast pin record

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every victory for Schrader against an opponent this season has ended by pinfall. He added three more Saturday at the Lincoln Northeast Classic, totaling 31 pins this season.

The Northeast record for pins in a season is 35, set two years ago by Corbin Sindel, and Schrader has been eyeing it all season long.

“I started the year, and I just wanted to be on the (record) board for something, anything,” Schrader said. “I set my eyes on that pin (record) and knew I could do it. I've also set my eyes on a state championship. I'm trying to get that, too, but that is what everyone strives for, right?”

Northeast co-head coaches Zach Schnell and Patrick Neilly have enjoyed Schrader's run.

“He wants it,” Schnell said. “He's put in the time off the mat in the offseason and has done everything right and it's shown. (Schrader) is also going for our season win record (42) and season pin record.”

Neilly sees it, too.