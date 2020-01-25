Stoic Schrader turns to beast on mat, nears Lincoln Northeast pin record

Jayden Schrader calmly stands watching his Lincoln Northeast teammates compete.
The Rockets' Class A No. 3 285-pound senior (31-3) starts to sway from the corner of the mat as his match gets closer. He barely mumbles a word. Schrader looks his mother in the eye and simply nods his head. He finds his father in the stands and gives him a thumbs-up.
“When I jump around and mess myself up, I get in my own head,” Schrader said. “I don't wrestle as well as I do, because if I get in my own head, I mess myself up.”
The usually calm and collected Schrader transforms into a beast at the sound of the whistle, pinning more than 30 victims this season.
“I just wrestle the moves I know, and when I do, my mind just clicks,” Schrader said. “I just wrestle as hard as I can.”
Schrader began the year after missing almost the entire varsity season for the Rockets as a junior. He dropped down to the 220-pound weight class for districts, but did not make the state tournament. Schrader wrestled varsity his freshman and sophomore seasons, but not at the 285-pound weight class, nor like this.
“It feels so good from being on (junior varsity) to being ranked as one of the top,” Schrader said. “All the work I put in finally paid off. It feels great.”
You have free articles remaining.
Every victory for Schrader against an opponent this season has ended by pinfall. He added three more Saturday at the Lincoln Northeast Classic, totaling 31 pins this season.
The Northeast record for pins in a season is 35, set two years ago by Corbin Sindel, and Schrader has been eyeing it all season long.
“I started the year, and I just wanted to be on the (record) board for something, anything,” Schrader said. “I set my eyes on that pin (record) and knew I could do it. I've also set my eyes on a state championship. I'm trying to get that, too, but that is what everyone strives for, right?”
Northeast co-head coaches Zach Schnell and Patrick Neilly have enjoyed Schrader's run.
“He wants it,” Schnell said. “He's put in the time off the mat in the offseason and has done everything right and it's shown. (Schrader) is also going for our season win record (42) and season pin record.”
Neilly sees it, too.
“Overall he is ready to push himself and he's pushing himself really hard,” Neilly said. “That mental game and that reserved personality is something he has always had to battle for as a wrestler. You don't see that a lot. I think he's pushed himself out of his own comfort zone this year, because I think he realized that is what you need to do to compete.
“He's been on a really long run here for a while doing some impressive things and people are starting to notice him.”