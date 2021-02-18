State wrestling: With no electric Friday night atmosphere, wrestlers find other ways to trigger their energy

Last year, Taylor recalls not getting a lot of sleep the night before the finals.

“That’s a good thing (this year), I guess,” the 160-pound Husker recruit said.

With a smaller crowd, wrestlers also had to look for different energy sources to feed from.

"Today I kind of heard my coach chirping a little bit, so that pumped me up a little bit," Taylor said. "That’s how I got my energy."

Taylor used that energy to end his match via pinfall.

"I think the best guys that are experienced, they understand how to fill their own tank that way and get excited for wrestling each match," Morrison said. "I think that’s where a team is really important, too, rallying behind your guys and helping everybody. It’s an individual sport, but if you watch closely, you’ll see a bunch of the other guys right there behind them. The team element is really powerful.”

And though there were fewer people in the building and less electricity from the seats, the staples of a good semifinal round were still there — an upset here and there, kids showing their emotions after a win or defeat, and good wrestling.