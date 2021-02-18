State wrestling: With no electric Friday night atmosphere, wrestlers find other ways to trigger their energy

OMAHA — Antrell Taylor has viewed it from both sides.
The Millard South junior has watched the state wrestling semifinals from the crowd. He has performed in them, too.
Regarded as one of the top spectacles in the high school sports calendar, the state semifinals bring together the best wrestlers, a big crowd and a lot of juice to a Friday night in downtown Omaha. The lights go down and there’s a pre-meet hype video. It’s a bucket list item if you’re into high school sports.
"I thought it was one of the coolest things ever," Taylor said. "Comparing it to the football semifinals, I think wrestling is the best semifinal-type setting."
The setting is much different this year.
COVID-19 led to a change in the format, expanding the tournament to four days instead of three, and placing the semifinals on Thursday (Classes A and D) and Saturday (Classes B and C). The sessions, outside of the finals, are limited to one class. Instead of fans from all four classes — from Omaha to Morrill to Meridian— funneling into CHI Health Center Omaha for one night, it’s one class of fans per session, making for smaller crowds.
Friday night wrestling after a good dinner was replaced Thursday morning with Class A wrestling and a side of scrambled eggs. Class D followed lunch. Fans were spread out in the lower bowl and a few were sprinkled across the upper level.
It certainly felt different when the 106-matches began at 9:04 a.m. But Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert still had those familiar feelings.
“I still got those semis jitters,” said the junior 113-pounder after a quick pin in his semifinal match Thursday. “Ever since freshman year, I’ve been getting those jitters in the semis.
“If you’re not having jitters before big matches like that, I think there’s something wrong with you because your body is preparing for something. Your body knows that you have something big coming up.”
The biggest adjustment for the wrestlers this year was the format — a one-year deal as everyone tries to navigate through the pandemic as safe as possible. Instead of wrestling in the semifinals on Friday night and in the championship round on Saturday afternoon, the finalists are competing in the semifinals and finals in the same day.
After winning his semifinal match, Baustert was going to go find a breakfast buffet with a teammate and then take a nap until 4 p.m. The Grand Island wrestlers were planning on hanging out in their hotel lobby after checkout and watching TV, Islanders coach Jamey Morrison said.
Kearney’s Beau Hostler, who upset Millard South’s Tyler Antoniak at 145 pounds, said he was going to eat a couple of sandwiches and stay hydrated. No nap.
Last year, Taylor recalls not getting a lot of sleep the night before the finals.
“That’s a good thing (this year), I guess,” the 160-pound Husker recruit said.
With a smaller crowd, wrestlers also had to look for different energy sources to feed from.
"Today I kind of heard my coach chirping a little bit, so that pumped me up a little bit," Taylor said. "That’s how I got my energy."
Taylor used that energy to end his match via pinfall.
"I think the best guys that are experienced, they understand how to fill their own tank that way and get excited for wrestling each match," Morrison said. "I think that’s where a team is really important, too, rallying behind your guys and helping everybody. It’s an individual sport, but if you watch closely, you’ll see a bunch of the other guys right there behind them. The team element is really powerful.”
And though there were fewer people in the building and less electricity from the seats, the staples of a good semifinal round were still there — an upset here and there, kids showing their emotions after a win or defeat, and good wrestling.
"That crowd energy is probably what’s missing here today, but the action is phenomenal and kids are really showing what they’re all about," Morrison said.
And don’t tell wrestlers like Baustert that it’s different.
"I think it’s still the same," he said. "The lights are still there, you obviously know how important the match is, everybody is still watching."
