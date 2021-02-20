State wrestling: With a team title hanging in the balance, No. 1 Kunz knocks off No. 2 Vandenberg to win it for Central City

Brothers like the Kunzes don’t come around too often, and Central City head coach Darin Garfield knows it. It was clear early on in their careers that they were unique.

“They both have done things the right way, and it’s not easy to give up your weekends when you’re a young kid,” Garfield said. “Those two are special because they put in that time and put their goals first and foremost.”

In addition to his special day as a coach, it was also a special day as a father for Garfield, who saw his son, Drew, also win a state title. Drew defeated Oakland-Craig’s Trenton Arlt 4-2 to cap a 47-0 junior season.

“You think in your head that you’re prepared for those moments and dream about them,” the coach said. “But to see that actually happen, I was definitely not prepared emotionally for that moment.”

This was Coach Garfield’s 16th year at Central City, but he knew when his group was only 4 years old that they were special. It was tough for him to describe that feeling.

“I can’t put into words what this group means to me,” Coach Garfield said. “Traveling on long road trips and motel stays to seek out the best competition.