State wrestling: With a team title hanging in the balance, No. 1 Kunz knocks off No. 2 Vandenberg to win it for Central City

OMAHA — Pressure makes diamonds, but on Saturday at the CHI Health Center Omaha, it made a state wrestling champion.
Central City’s Dyson Kunz is accustomed to pressure. He won a state title at 126 pounds last season. But there were added stakes this time around — a team title.
With that in mind, No. 1 Kunz went to work against No. 2 Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas in the 138 final. Right away Kunz looked the part, earning two first-period takedowns to take a 4-1 lead. That momentum didn’t cease, and Kunz rode it to a 7-3 win to earn another state title plus just the third-ever team title for the Bison, and the first since 2013.
Kunz, a Northern Colorado commit, finished his career with 200 wins and tied the Class C record with 158 career pins.
“I’m so excited I could do it for my team, that was the biggest thing going in,” Kunz said. “It’s been our goal all year to win a team title, and I didn’t want to be in any other place than the place I was put in.”
Kunz also was able to share his achievement with his brother, Cole, who won a state championship earlier in the night, defeating Jakob Kavan of Aquinas 4-3 in an ultimate tiebreaker in the 113 final.
“I’m so proud of my brother; he’s awesome,” said Kunz. “You know I get more nervous for his matches than mine, especially as I was running up and down in the tunnel watching.”
Brothers like the Kunzes don’t come around too often, and Central City head coach Darin Garfield knows it. It was clear early on in their careers that they were unique.
State wrestling: Quick hits from Class C, including Nickolite's motivation to reach the top of the podium
“They both have done things the right way, and it’s not easy to give up your weekends when you’re a young kid,” Garfield said. “Those two are special because they put in that time and put their goals first and foremost.”
In addition to his special day as a coach, it was also a special day as a father for Garfield, who saw his son, Drew, also win a state title. Drew defeated Oakland-Craig’s Trenton Arlt 4-2 to cap a 47-0 junior season.
“You think in your head that you’re prepared for those moments and dream about them,” the coach said. “But to see that actually happen, I was definitely not prepared emotionally for that moment.”
This was Coach Garfield’s 16th year at Central City, but he knew when his group was only 4 years old that they were special. It was tough for him to describe that feeling.
“I can’t put into words what this group means to me,” Coach Garfield said. “Traveling on long road trips and motel stays to seek out the best competition.
“I’ve got to see that journey from the time they were 4 and to see that combination into what happened today, indescribable.”