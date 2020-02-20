State wrestling: Win or lose, Zoucha brothers have each other's back on the wrestling mat

"We think about this the whole year," Dylan said. "The second that state was over last year we were already talking about state this year.

"It definitely is a special weekend."

Just getting to state was a special moment for Gavin, who didn't qualify as a freshman.

"I had that little bit of bite inside me that was like, 'Oh, I should be here,'" Gavin said in recalling watching last year's tournament from the crowd. "Cutting weight and just being inexperienced with high school wrestling kind of just got the best of me."

Gavin has blossomed into one of the state's top 152-pounders. He's ranked No. 2 in his weight class behind Sutton's Joseph Hinrichs, who is on the opposite side of the state bracket. Helping Gavin get that edge was Dylan. They wrestle each other in practice.

Gavin entered state at 45-7 and picked up two more wins Thursday.

Dylan is credited with getting the wrestling juices going in the Zoucha household. They didn't know anything about wrestling. Instead they wanted to be basketball players. But Dylan, then in the second grade, saw a wrestling singlet hanging up at a friend's house, went home and told his mom about it.