State wrestling: Where there's a championship-caliber wrestler, a great practice partner is not too far behind

If Jeff Rutledge wanted to make some extra cash, he may be on to something.
The co-head wrestling coach at Lincoln East has a front-row seat each day in practice to Brandon Baustert and Keith Smith, two of the state's most talented wrestlers.
They're juniors and have known each other since elementary school. Baustert wrestles at 113 pounds and Smith at 120.
When they wrestle live, that's when the fireworks start to happen, Rutledge said.
"I joke around with them, if I could film them wrestling a live match during practice, I could sell it on the internet and people would pay for it because their level is so high and it's such fun, exciting wrestling to watch," the coach said.
The Nebraska state high school wrestling tournament begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha. When you spot a championship-caliber wrestler, know that a great practice partner is not far behind.
Smith won a Class A state title at 106 pounds last year, and has his sights set on a 120 crown. Baustert, a state runner-up last year at 113, is a favorite in the weight class below Smith's.
Beatrice's Drew Arnold (132 pounds) and Trevor Reinke (138) are ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes, and both are longtime practice partners. They drill with other teammates but go live about two or three times a week against each other.
"We're always kind of competing to see who's top dog in the room," said Reinke, a returning state champion.
It takes more than great skill to be a great practice partner in wrestling. A good partner can provide multiple looks and help simulate an opponent's arsenal. They need to be on the same page.
"Somebody that knows you, that knows your goals, that has similar goals," Rutledge said. "If you look at that state championship wall, a lot of times you're going to see athletes that are right next to each other in weight classes."
Rutledge points to former Spartans Maxx Mayfield and Grant Lyman. They won back-to-back weight classes as seniors last year in Omaha.
"You either have your head down and you're getting beat up all practice long or you find ways to adapt and to change and to grow, and that's exactly what the best ones do," Rutledge said.
So imagine the wrestling room at Millard South, which includes five No. 1 wrestlers and multiple kids who will wrestle at Power Five programs in the coming years.
Patriots coach Nathan Olson says it's a "pretty incredible" dynamic.
If a wrestler at Millard South wants to work against someone super-good on defense, they can grapple with Tyler Antoniak. If a good workout is needed, Scott Robertson is the guy. Antrell Taylor and Conor Knopick are solid in every aspect, and Joe Adams can give a teammate a more unconventional look.
"I think it's one of the reasons why we have such a highly talented room," Olson said of the Patriots, who are aiming for their third straight Class A title. "The kids and parents want to train with the best people around. They want the best coaches, they want the best practice partners."
Aside from talent, a different set of styles is what makes Baustert and Smith gel in the practice room. Smith is more aggressive while Baustert is more laid back, waiting for his moment to make a move and score points.
Their live sessions can get quite competitive. Just how they like it.
"(You want) somebody that's going to push you and not let you go with anything easy," Smith said.
Added Baustert, "I definitely want someone that's going to push, and they're not just going to flop like a fish. When you wrestle them, they're actually going to put in some hard work."
Arnold, a senior, and Reinke, a junior, have been wrestling against each other since the second grade. Now juniors, they're looking to lead a talented and deep Beatrice team to a Class B state title.
When Arnold locks up with Reinke, he's wrestling one of the top wrestlers in the state, and that's something that can give him an edge at meets.
"He's probably the strongest kid I've wrestled in high school," Arnold said. "I can't go out to another kid and say, 'Oh, this kid's not going to be stronger than Trevor.'"
When a wrestler hits the mat, they're on their own. They're in an individual spotlight, and if they're lucky, wrestling for a state title this week. But a state title run starts in practice, where a partner is pushing you to the max.
"I think excellence breeds more excellence," Rutledge said. "When you've got somebody motivated that is going to hold you accountable to drilling hard, to going live hard, that's how people become great, and that's really a staple of our program is it's not just about you. It's not whether you're a state champion. It's about, can you put your arm around somebody else and help them become better?"
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.