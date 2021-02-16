State wrestling: Where there's a championship-caliber wrestler, a great practice partner is not too far behind

"We're always kind of competing to see who's top dog in the room," said Reinke, a returning state champion.

It takes more than great skill to be a great practice partner in wrestling. A good partner can provide multiple looks and help simulate an opponent's arsenal. They need to be on the same page.

"Somebody that knows you, that knows your goals, that has similar goals," Rutledge said. "If you look at that state championship wall, a lot of times you're going to see athletes that are right next to each other in weight classes."

Rutledge points to former Spartans Maxx Mayfield and Grant Lyman. They won back-to-back weight classes as seniors last year in Omaha.

"You either have your head down and you're getting beat up all practice long or you find ways to adapt and to change and to grow, and that's exactly what the best ones do," Rutledge said.

So imagine the wrestling room at Millard South, which includes five No. 1 wrestlers and multiple kids who will wrestle at Power Five programs in the coming years.

Patriots coach Nathan Olson says it's a "pretty incredible" dynamic.