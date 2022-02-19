State wrestling: Tracking what area wrestlers placed at CHI Health Center Omaha

The state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
AQUINAS
C106;Romshek;5th
C113;Z. Kavan;5th
C120;J. Kavan;2nd
C138;Vandenberg;2nd
C152;Nickolite;1st
C182;Andel;2nd
C220;Miller;5th
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
B132;Christo;6th
B220;Lambert;6th
BEATRICE
B126;Karlin;3rd
B138;Reinke;4th
B170;Keehn;2nd
B182;Nelson;2nd
BEATRICE GIRLS
G100;Bartlett;6th
BISHOP NEUMANN
C138;Lautenschlager;6th
C170;S. Vrana;5th
C195;Moudry;4th
CENTENNIAL
C285;Fehlhafer;3rd
CROSS COUNTY
C160;Graham;1st
DAVID CITY
C126;Schindler;1st
C132;Johnson;6th
C138;Spatz;4th
C145;Underwood;6th
C182;Daro;3-0
EAST BUTLER
D120;Bohac;6th
D126;Polivka;4th
D160;T. Brecka;5th
FAIRBURY
C285;K. Hyson;4th
FAIRBURY GIRLS
G185;Schramm;2nd
FILLMORE CENTRAL
C113;Trowbridge;6th
C132;Schademann;1st
C145;Hinrichs;5th
HTRS
C195;Worthey;2nd
JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL GIRLS
G100;Prado;2nd
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN
C132;L. McGrew;5th
LINCOLN EAST
A106;Rakes;6th
A120;Turman;1st
A126;Baustert;2nd
A132;Smith;1st
A138;Toline;2nd
A145;Sherlock;2nd
A220;Lyman;5th
LINCOLN LUTHERAN
C126;Wells;4th
LINCOLN PIUS X
A152;L. Andres;3rd
A170;S. Andres;3rd
A220;Bohy;4th
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST
A138;Durr;4th
A195;McClatchey;4th
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST
A120;Jacobsen;2nd
A126;Bates;6th
A160;Baptista;4th
A170;Jackson;5th
MALCOLM
C170;G. Zoucha;1st
MILFORD
C120;Kohout;4th
C132;Vondra;3rd
C152;Chapman;4th
C170;Scordis;3rd
C195;Oborny;3rd
NEBRASKA CITY
B145;Poston;4th
B220;Ruiz;3-0
NORRIS
B170;Spaulding;5th
RAYMOND CENTRAL
C132;Bryce;2nd
C170;C. Kreikemeier;2nd
SOUTHERN
D126;Forney;6th
SYRACUSE
C120;Goebel;5th
C170;Wander;6th
THAYER CENTRAL
D106;C. Sinn;6th
D113;Wells;3rd
D132;McLaughlin;3rd
D160;Mumford;2nd
WAHOO
B126;Foster;6th
B138;Bordovsky;2nd
WAHOO GIRLS
G165;Ricketts;1st
WAVERLY
B113;Brehm;4th
B120;Canoyer;3rd
B138;Rine;3rd
B145;Moser;3rd
B195;Fanning;3rd
B285;Brown;1st
YORK
B285;Velde;6th
