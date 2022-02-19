 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State wrestling: Tracking what area wrestlers placed at CHI Health Center Omaha

  • Updated
State wrestling, 2.19

Cross County/Osceola's Cameron Graham wrestles Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts (left) during the Class C 160-pound state final Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

The state wrestling tournament wrapped up Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

AQUINAS

C106;Romshek;5th

C113;Z. Kavan;5th

C120;J. Kavan;2nd

C138;Vandenberg;2nd

C152;Nickolite;1st

C182;Andel;2nd

C220;Miller;5th

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

B132;Christo;6th

B220;Lambert;6th

BEATRICE

B126;Karlin;3rd

B138;Reinke;4th

B170;Keehn;2nd

B182;Nelson;2nd

BEATRICE GIRLS

G100;Bartlett;6th

BISHOP NEUMANN

C138;Lautenschlager;6th

C170;S. Vrana;5th

C195;Moudry;4th

CENTENNIAL

C285;Fehlhafer;3rd

CROSS COUNTY

C160;Graham;1st

DAVID CITY

C126;Schindler;1st

C132;Johnson;6th

C138;Spatz;4th

C145;Underwood;6th

C182;Daro;3-0

EAST BUTLER

D120;Bohac;6th

D126;Polivka;4th

D160;T. Brecka;5th

FAIRBURY

C285;K. Hyson;4th

FAIRBURY GIRLS

G185;Schramm;2nd

FILLMORE CENTRAL

C113;Trowbridge;6th

C132;Schademann;1st

C145;Hinrichs;5th

HTRS

C195;Worthey;2nd

JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL GIRLS

G100;Prado;2nd

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

C132;L. McGrew;5th

LINCOLN EAST

A106;Rakes;6th

A120;Turman;1st

A126;Baustert;2nd

A132;Smith;1st

A138;Toline;2nd

A145;Sherlock;2nd

A220;Lyman;5th

LINCOLN LUTHERAN

C126;Wells;4th

LINCOLN PIUS X

A152;L. Andres;3rd

A170;S. Andres;3rd

A220;Bohy;4th

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

A138;Durr;4th

A195;McClatchey;4th

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

A120;Jacobsen;2nd

A126;Bates;6th

A160;Baptista;4th

A170;Jackson;5th

MALCOLM

C170;G. Zoucha;1st

MILFORD

C120;Kohout;4th

C132;Vondra;3rd

C152;Chapman;4th

C170;Scordis;3rd

C195;Oborny;3rd

NEBRASKA CITY

B145;Poston;4th

B220;Ruiz;3-0

NORRIS

B170;Spaulding;5th

RAYMOND CENTRAL

C132;Bryce;2nd

C170;C. Kreikemeier;2nd

SOUTHERN

D126;Forney;6th

SYRACUSE

C120;Goebel;5th

C170;Wander;6th

THAYER CENTRAL

D106;C. Sinn;6th

D113;Wells;3rd

D132;McLaughlin;3rd

D160;Mumford;2nd

WAHOO

B126;Foster;6th

B138;Bordovsky;2nd

WAHOO GIRLS

G165;Ricketts;1st

WAVERLY

B113;Brehm;4th

B120;Canoyer;3rd

B138;Rine;3rd

B145;Moser;3rd

B195;Fanning;3rd

B285;Brown;1st

YORK

B285;Velde;6th

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

