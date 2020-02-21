State wrestling: Team scoring and Friday's semifinal results

CLASS A
TEAM SCORING: Millard South 178, Lincoln East 116.5, Columbus 109.5, Omaha Central 102.5, Grand Island 89.5, Kearney 81, Omaha Burke 63.5, Papillion-La Vista South 63.5, North Platte 59.5, Papillion-La Vista 59, Millard North 54, Bellevue East 51, Norfolk 42.5, Omaha Westside 40, Millard West 38, Gretna 31, Omaha Bryan 30, Creighton Prep 27, Lincoln Southeast 20, Omaha South 18, Fremont 17, Elkhorn South 13, Lincoln Southwest 13, Bellevue West 11, South Sioux City 10, Omaha North 8, Lincoln North Star 7, Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln High 6, Elkhorn 4.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL RESULTS
106--Keith Smith, Lincoln East, dec. Julio Reyes, Omaha Central, 7-0; Adrian Brice, Columbus, pinned Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central, 1:16.
113--Caleb Coyle, Millard South, won in sudden victory-1 over Archer Heelan, Kearney, 3-1; Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, dec. Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North, 11-6.
120--Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, tech. fall over Clay Cerny, Columbus, 18-3; Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central, dec. Joel Adams, Millard South, 8-0.
126--Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, dec. Rylie Steele, Kearney, 4-3; Blake Cushing, Grand Island, dec. Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 12-1.
132--Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke, dec. Daniel Derosier, Bellevue East, 10-3; Conor Knopick, Millard South, dec. Darian Diaz, North Platte, 2-1.
138--Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, dec. Brayden Smith, Kearney, 5-3; Cody Niemiec, Papillion-La Vista, dec. Brody Arrants, Grand Island, 13-3.
145--Alex Irizarry, Papillion-LV South, tech. fall Tyler Salpas, Grand Island, 17-2; Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pinned Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, 0:53.
152--Deon Davis, Omaha Central, dec. Joshua Licking, Norfolk, 12-6; Gauge McBride, Kearney, won in sudden death victory-1 over Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, 5-3.
160--Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, tech. fall Brayden Splater, Norfolk, 19-4; Ethan Valencia, Millard West, maj. dec. Brogan Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, 12-4.
170--Grant Lyman, Lincoln East, dec. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, 5-2; Blayze Standley, Columbus, dec. Jack Larchick, Gretna, 8-6.
182--Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, pinned Ian Byington, Millard South, 2:27; Anthony Deanda, Columbus, dec. TJ Huber, Gretna, 3-2.
195--Tony Pray, Creighton Prep, dec. Alex Hunt, Kearney, 7-2; Kasten Grape, Columbus, pinned Jon Keller, Millard North, 4:32.
220--Mikey Vasquez, Omaha South, dec. Garret Moser, Fremont, 8-2; Connor Hoy, Millard South, fft. Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan.
285--Isaac Trumble, Millard South, pinned Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast, 0:38; Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, dec. Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North, 5-1.
CLASS B
TEAM SCORING: Hastings 119, Gering 87.5, Bennington 84, Omaha Skutt 84, Northwest 67.5, Arlington 65, Beatrice 51.5, York 49, Aurora 48, Ralston 48, Central City 47, Lexington 40, Wayne 38, Pierce 36, Adams Central 35, Wahoo 35, Columbus Lakeview 32, Blair 31, Scottsbluff 30, Waverly 29.5, Platteview 29, Seward 28, Sidney 28, O'Neill 26, Ogallala 26, Holdrege 23, Norris 21, Fairbury 20.5, Nebraska City 20, McCook 17, Omaha Concordia 13, Boys Town 11, Schuyler 11, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Plattsmouth 8, Cozad 5, Minden 5, Gothenburg 4, Alliance 3, Chadron 3, Crete 1, Omaha Roncalli 1.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL RESULTS
106--Caden Svoboda, Aurora, pinned Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt, 6:40; Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, dec. Drew Garfield, 9-1.
113--Braiden Kort, Adams Central, dec. Ivan Lazo, Lexington, 7-5; Quinton Chavez, Gering, dec. Grady Arends, Northwest, 8-4.
120--Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, dec. Drew Arnold, Beatrice, 2-1; Paul Ruff, Gering, dec. Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, 2-0.
126--Michael Mass, Ralston, won in tiebreaker-1 over Tyler Curtis, Blair, 3-2; Dyson Kunz, Central City, dec. Landon Weidner, Hastings, 9-3.
132--Bryce Brown, Hastings, dec. Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, 12-1; Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, dec. Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, 6-2.
138--Nate Rocheleau, Gering, dec. Trevor Kluck, Aurora, 9-4; Collin Quiandt, Northwest, dec. Brady Thompson, O'Neill, 10-3.
145--Brady Fago, Lexington, dec. Treven Melroy, Holdrege, 6-1; Sean Martin, Seward, dec. Gage Stokey, Ogallala, 5-2.
152--Nicholas Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt, dec. Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings, 11-6; Elliot Steinhoff, Platteview, maj. dec. Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, 8-0.
160--Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, dec. Jacob Awiszus, Gering, 6-1; Josh Miller, Arlington, dec. Tyler Nelson, Norris, 7-0.
170--Kobe Lyons, York, pinned Brady Robb, Sidney, 6:11; Evan Canoyer, Waverly, dec. Brock Skinner, Ogallala, 7-5.
182--Damen Pape, Hastings, pinned Brekyn Papineau, Aurora, 0:33; Luke MacDonald, Bennington, pinned William Marxsen, Schuyler, 0:58.
195--Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt, pinned Evan Morara, Hastings, 2:47; Seth Firmanik, Fairbury, dec. Alec Langan, McCook, 6-5.
220--Garrett Menke, Bennington, dec. Austin Rollman, Columbus Lakeview, 5-1; Grady Griess, Northwest, pinned Brayan Rodriguez, York, 1:!7.
285--Mike Leatherdale, Wayne, pinned Alfredo Valquier, Nebraska City, 4:43; Remington Gay, Arlington, pinned Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff, 0:53.
CLASS C
TEAM SCORING: David City 118, Valentine 83, Aquinas 70, Ord 60.5, Raymond Central 60, Archbishop Bergan 59, Milford 57.5, Broken Bow 54.5, Amherst 53, Logan View 46, Syracuse 39, Bishop Neumann 35, Cross County/Osceola 32, Wilber-Clatonia 32, Boone Central 30, Conestoga 30, Hi-Line 29, Wisner-Pilger 28, Arcadia/Loup City 27, Bridgeport 26.5, Fort Calhoun 26.5, Louisville 25, Fillmore Central 23, Sutton 23, Madison 22, Twin River 22, Battle Creek 20, Chase County 20, Malcolm 18, Gibbon 17, North Bend Central 14, Oakland-Craig 14, Loomis/Bertrand 12, Ravenna 11.5, Shelby-Rising City 11, HTRS 10, Mitchell 10, Wood River 9, Lutheran High Northeast 8, Norfolk Catholic 8, Ponca 7, Winnebago 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 6.5, Johnson County Central 6, Yutan 6, Hershey 5, St. Paul 5, BRLD 4, Crofton/Bloomfield 4, Kearney Catholic 4, Perkins County 4, Hartington CC 3, Lincoln Christian 2, Ainsworth 1.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL RESULTS
106--Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, dec. Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand, 2-0; Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, dec. Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 4-1.
113--Gavin Dozler, Boone Central, dec. Zach Dickau, Hi-Lane, 1-0; Konner Schluckebier, Milford, dec. Casey Benavides, Bridgeport, 10-1.
120--Caden Arps, Archbishop Bergan, dec. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, 4-1; Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, dec. Carter King, Battle Creek, 3-0.
126--Chris Williams, Valentine, dec. Dalton Anderson, Ponca, 8-0; Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow, pinned Isaiah Shields, Amherst, 2:36.
132--Quentyn Frank, Amherst, dec. Cameron Williams, Conestoga, 2-0; Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Colton Rowse, Ord, 4-1.
138--Gage Krolikowski, Valentine, pinned Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, 1:45; Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, dec. Seth Fairbanks, Bishop Neumann, 11-3.
145--Jacson Valentine, David City, dec. Cameron Schrad, Aquinas, 14-3; Jeaven Scdoris, Milford, tech. fall Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola, 20-3.
152--Conner Kreikemier, Raymond Central, dec. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, 5-3; Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, dec. Garret Kluthe, Ord, 7-2.
160--Chase Olson, Valentine, dec. Dylan Jones, Louisville, 3-2; Conner Schutz, Hi-Line, pinned Jaxson Jones, Twin River, 0:58.
170--Burton Brandt, Syracuse, 33-1 dec,. Tom Maline, Oakland-Craig, 12-6; Dylan Vodicka, David City, pinned Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, 5:21.
182--Lathan Duda, Broken Bow, dec. Brady Knott, Louisville, 3-2; Trevor Peterson, Chase County, dec. Cole Stokebrand, Amherst, 5-1.
195--James Escamilla, David City, dec. Jazper Ames, Lutheran Northeast, 6-3; Ethan Gabriel, Ord, tech. fall Hunter Thonen, Conestoga, 15-0.
220--Landon Beaver, Wisner-Pilger, dec. Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan, 11-3; Kolby Johnson, Madison, dec. Wayne Moore, David City, 1-0.
285--Jake Ingwersen, David City, dec. Eli Simonson, Archbishop Bergan, 2-1; Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City pinned Owen Schramm, Aquinas, 5:01.
CLASS D
TEAM SCORING: Plainview 121, Mullen 88, Neligh-Oakdale 56, Howells-Dodge 50, Elkhorn Valley 47, Ansley-Litchfield 46, Burwell 46, Nebraska Christian 45, Maxwell 42, Twin Loup 41, Weeping Water 41, Winside 39.5, Centennial 39, Palmer 38, Sandhills/Thedford 38, Anselmo-Merna 35, High Plains 33, Garden County 32, Central Valley 31, Thayer Central 26.5, Alma 26, Sutherland 25.5, Brady 24, East Butler 24, Pleasanton 24, Hemingford 23, Elm Creek 22, Overton 21, Axtell 20, Southwest 19, Meridian 15, North Central 15, Southern 15, Southern Valley 15, Shelton 13.5, Guardian Angels CC 13, Kenesaw 12.5, Arapahoe 12, Stanton 12, Superior 11, South Loup 10.5, North Platte St. Pat's 9, Bayard 8, Fullerton 8, Minatare 8, Friend 7, Hitchcock County 7, Summerland 7, Cedar Bluffs 6, Dundy County-Stratton 6, Pender 6, Crawford 5, Cambridge 4, Creighton 4, Freeman 4, West Holt 4, Harvard 3, Leyton 3, Medicine Valley 3, Morrill 2, Kimball 1.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL RESULTS
106--Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, dec. Ashton Dane, Plainview, 9-1; Eli Lanham, Plainview, tech. fall over Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup, 18-3.
113--Scout Ashburn, Plainview, dec. Cayden Ellis, Winside, 9-2; Eli Paxton, Mullen, pinned Jesse Sauceda, Shelton, 4:52.
120--Teven Marshall, Mullen, dec. Tate Phillips, Burwell, 7-4; Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna, dec. Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw, 10-5.
126--Gaven Schernikau, Centennial, dec. Samuel Foster, Sutherland, 6-2; Shaye Wood, Central Valley, dec. Connor Wells, Anselmo-Merna, 7-0.
132--Ruger Reimers, Palmer, dec. Ryan Payne, Centennial, 3-0; Jeremy Larson, Brady, pinned Nolan Blevins, Weeping Water, 5:33.
145--Colton Holthus, Garden County, dec. Matt Van Pelt, Southwest, 5-4; Chase Pawlowski, Pleasanton, pinned Levi Lewis, North Central, 6:00.
152--Colby Coons, Twin Loup, dec. Brett Tryon, Southwest, 11-5; Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian, dec. Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale, 3-2.
160--Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, dec. Jarrett Parsons, High Plains, 3-2; Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield, pinned Jackson Feulner, Thayer Central, 1:07.
170--Alizae Mejia, Plainview, dec. Talan McGill, North Platte St. Patrick's, 6-4; Dylan Soule, High Plains, dec. Issiah Borgmann, Stanton, 8-7.
182--Daylan Russell, Alma, dec. Bryan Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford, 4-2; Corey Dawe, Burwell, pinned Kolby Larson, Ansley-Litchfield, 2:59.
195--Kaleb Pofahl, Neligh-Oakdale, pinned Ty Kvanvig, Mullen, 3:00; Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian, pinned Wyatt Haverluck, Meridian, 3:41.
220--Clayton Hassett, Mullen, won in a tiebreaker-1 over Collin Gale, Plainview, 4-2; Luke Howitt, Maxwell, pinned Carter Throener, Howells-Dodge, 0:35.
285--Kien Martin, Overton, dec. Levi Kerner, Arapahoe, 10-4; Marcus Cave, Weeping Water, pinned Kyle Pickhinke, Howells-Dodge, 0:51.
