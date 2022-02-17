State wrestling: Team scoring after Day 1 and Friday's semifinal matchups

Wrestling
CLASS A
TEAM SCORING
Millard South 85, Lincoln East 54, Columbus 50½, Norfolk 46, Papillion-La Vista 44, Grand Island 41, Omaha Westside 40, Lincoln Southwest 36, North Platte 32½, Omaha Central 30, Lincoln Pius X 26½, Kearney 24, Omaha North 21, Fremont 20, Bellevue West 19½, Millard West 19, Lincoln Southeast 18, Millard North 15, Omaha Bryan 15, Bellevue East 14½, Omaha Northwest 11, Elkhorn South 10, Omaha Burke 9, Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 7, Creighton Prep 6, Lincoln High 4, Lincoln North Star 4, Lincoln Northeast 4, Omaha South 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Isaac Ekdahl, Millard South (35-10) vs. Alex Gates, Grand Island (31-16); Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista vs. Brenyn Delano, Columbus (36-1).
113--Logan Edwards, Omaha Westside (35-10) vs. Miles Anderson, Millard South (39-5); Jesse Lewis, Norfolk (30-2) vs. Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central (27-0).
120--Archer Heelan, Kearney (31-9) vs. Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest (40-5); Blake Cerny, Columbus (37-7) vs. Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East (36-2).
126--Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (38-5) vs. Ein Obermiller, Grand Island (31-11); Calvin Empkey, Norfolk (23-10) vs. Adrian Bice.
132--Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (21-1) vs. Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West (37-7); Keith Smith, Lincoln East (32-2) vs. Caydn Kucera, Columbus (28-10).
138--Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (48-0) vs. Cash Nirooman-Rad, Papillion-La Vista (26-14); Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast (40-9) vs. Cole Toline, Lincoln East (37-10).
145--Joel Adams, Millard South (29-6) vs. Ryan Fox, North Platte (40-7); Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East (43-9) vs. Noah Aken, Omaha Westside (34-11).
152--Tobin Wingender, Omaha Bryan (39-6) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (43-5); Jacob Liking, Norfolk (38-3) vs. Michael Myers, Omaha Westside (40-8).
160--Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (49-0) vs. Henry Reilly, Millard South (38-11); Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest (31-9) vs. Grant Moraski, Bellevue West (37-4).
170--Antrell Taylor, Millard South (37-1) vs. Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X (36-3); Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest (32-5) vs. Brian Petry, Millard North (39-5).
182--Justin Davis, Omaha Central (40-3) vs. Caeden Olin, Millard South (38-5); Noah Blair, Millard West (32-3) vs. Cameron Cunningham, Gretna (42-1).
195--Charlie Nosal, Millard West (25-4) vs. Tyler Stewart, Omaha North (40-1); Max McLatchey, Lincoln Southeast (39-4) vs. Benny Alfaro, Fremont (35-8).
220--Vincent Genatone, North Platte (50-1) vs. Chris Shiney, Millard North (29-15); Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside (43-2) vs. Christian Nash, Millard South (39-8).
285--Tyson Terry, Omaha North (37-0) vs. Titus Richardson, Fremont (33-7); Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest (31-2) vs. Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central (27-7).
CLASS B
TEAM SCORING
Bennington 63½, Hastings 58, Waverly 51, Blair 49, Broken Bow 37½, Gering 33½, Omaha Skutt 29½, Beatrice 29, Aurora 27, Cozad 23, Scottsbluff 22½, Pierce 21½, Boone Central 18, Minden 18, Wahoo 16, Nebraska City 15, Sidney 15, Chadron 13, Boys Town 12, Plattsmouth 12, Columbus Lakeview 11, Concordia/DC West 11, Fort Calhoun 11, Ralston 11, Norris 9, York 9, Ashland-Greenwood 8, South Sioux City 7½, Adams Central 7, Columbus Scotus 4, Elkhorn 4, Elkhorn North 4, Lexington 4, Northwest 4, Platteview 4, Seward 4, Ogallala 3, Crete 2, McCook 2, Omaha Gross 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings (37-7) vs. Cadyn Coyle, Bennington (43-8); Ashton Dane, Gering (35-3) vs. Hudson Loges, Blair (48-4).
113--Chance Houser, Sidney (36-5) vs. Garrison Brehm, Waverly (32-11); Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (46-2) vs. Hunter Anderson, Hastings (41-6).
120--Connor Ritonya, Bennington (51-3) vs. Robert Nelson, Minden (40-12); Jesse Loges, Blair (31-8) vs. Carson Wood, Boone Central (37-6).
126--Isaiah Foster, Wahoo (22-8) vs. Kyle Lauridsen, Bennington (41-2); Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun (51-2) vs. Braiden Kort, Hastings (48-0).
132--Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow (41-3) vs. Orrin Kuehn, Minden, (41-9); Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff (41-1) vs. Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt (34-0).
138--AJ Parrish, Bennington (43-6) vs. Elijah Johnson, Hastings (36-14); Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo (51-0) vs. Garrett Rine, Waverly (40-10).
145--Adam Kruse, Omaha Skutt (28-5) vs. Jayden Coulter, Pierce (39-4); Quinn Bailey, Chadron (44-4) vs. Landon Templar, Blair (31-2).
152--Yoan Camejo, Blair (31-10) vs. Cade Ziola, Omaha Skutt (34-2); Caden Corcoran, Ralston (33-4) vs. Landon Weidner, Hastings (42-0).
160--Charlie Powers, Blair (49-4) vs. Michael Kruntorad, Pierce (45-3); Ashton Schafer, Boone Central (33-9) vs. Jett Samuelson, Hastings (41-0).
170--Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff (43-8) vs. Torrance Keehn, Beatrice (27-4); Isaac White, Cozad (35-0) vs. Cooper Spaulding, Norris (41-2).
182--Deegan Nelson, Beatrice (43-1) vs. Max Denson, Broken Bow (47-8); Brekyn Papineau, Aurora (29-4) vs. Jacob Awiszuz, Gering (37-1).
195--Luke MacDonald, Bennington (50-3) vs. Eli Boryca, Cozad (28-6); Mack Owens, Aurora (40-3) vs. Wyatt Fanning, Waverly (33-5).
220--Jay Ballard, Boys Town (24-2) vs. Collin Schwartzkopf, Gering (39-3); Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview (36-6) vs. Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City (42-5).
285--Neil Hartman, Concordia/DC West (45-4) vs. Trevor Brown, Waverly (40-1); Aaron Jividen, Aurora (42-0) vs. Kadence Velde (34-7), York.
CLASS C
TEAM SCORING
Aquinas 68, Milford 49, Valentine 41, Crofton/Bloomfield 40, O'Neill 38, Central City 37½, Battle Creek 37, Logan View 28, Bishop Neumann 26½, St. Paul 23, David City 20½, Fillmore Central 19, Raymond Central 18, Archbiship Bergan 17, Falls City 17, Ord 17, Malcolm 13, Amherst 12, Centennial 11, Cross County/Osceola 11, Hershey 11, Superior 11, Tekamah-Herman 11, Chase County 9, Fairbury 9, Grand Island CC 9, Norfolk Catholic 9, Twin River 9, Syracuse 8, Yutan 8, Gibbon 7, HTRS 7, Gordon-Rushville 6, Wood River 5, BRLD 4, Centura 4, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 4, South Central 4, Wilber-Clatonia 4, Arcadia/Loup City 3, Elkhorn Valley 3, Lincoln Christian 3, Tri County 3, Conestoga 2, Lincoln Lutheran 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Ryan Stusse, Battle Creek (44-6) vs. Dylan Parks, O'Neill (25-10); Ethan Elliott, Hershey (34-5) vs. Kendall Schindler, David City (28-12).
113--William Sprenger, Valentine (38-3) vs. Jacob McGee, Logan View (35-6); Drew Garfield, Central City (47-0) vs. Ayden Wintz, Battle Creek (20-4).
120--Cole Kunz, Central City (47-0) vs. Jose Escandon, Gibbon (25-4); Conner Kohout, Milford (35-12) vs. Jakob Kavan, Aquinas (43-4).
126--Kaleb Baker, St. Paul (40-10) vs. Tristan Burbach, Central City (44-3); John Alden, O'Neill (38-2) vs. Simon Schindler, David City (35-1).
132--Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central (54-2) vs. Eli Vondra, Milford (48-4); Kaden Gregory, Logan View (42-13) vs. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central (42-2).
138--Wyatt Olberding, Falls City (36-4) vs. Ty Rainforth, O'Neill (43-2); Max Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann (43-6) vs. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas (41-4).
145--Cayden Lamb, Valentine (32-5) vs. Quentyn Frank, Amherst (42-4); Brady Thompson, O'Neill (40-3) vs. William Poppe, Crofton/Bloomfield (44-4).
152--Ashton Lurz, Valentine (39-3) vs. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (45-0); Logan Burt, Tekamah-Herman (34-4) vs. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek (45-8).
160--Cal Janke, Archbishop Bergan (43-4) vs. Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC (45-4); Wyatt Tramp, Crofton/Bloomfield (37-15) vs. Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola (54-0).
170--Samuel Vrana, Bishop Neumann (45-4) vs. Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm (48-2); Christopher Scdoris, Milford (41-6) vs. Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central (12-1).
182--Tagg Buechle, Valentine (17-10) vs. Micael Andel, Aquinas (42-4); Jed Jones, Twin River (47-6) vs. Tre Daro, David City (39-2).
195--Hunter Oborny, Milford (49-4) vs. Ryan Gabriel, Ord (42-3); Aiden Worthey, HTRS (46-2) vs. Trent Moudry, Bishop Neumann (34-1).
220--Logan Booth, Logan View (47-3) vs. Jaret Peterson, Chase County (44-0); Jared Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield (46-4) vs. Reilly Miller, Aquinas (35-9).
285--Kazz Hyson, Fairbury (41-6) vs. Quade Peterson, St. Paul (37-10); Payton Christiancy, superior (46-6) vs. Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial (45-0).
CLASS D
TEAM SCORING
Sutherland 62, Winside 43½, Thayer Central 43, Mullen 30, Howells-Dodge 29, Axtell 28, Pleasanton 28, Plainview 27, Arapahoe 25, Southern Valley 24, Twin Loup 22, High Plains 20, Neligh-Oakdale 20, Hitchcock County 19, Burwell 17, East Butler 17, Kenesaw 15, Southwest 15, Summerland 15, Maxwell 13, Anselmo-Merna 12, Alma 11, Bridgeport 11, Hemingford 11, Palmer 11, Pender 11, Shelton 11, Crawford 10, Guardian Angels CC 10, Wisner-Pilger 10, Perkins County 9, Ravenna 9, Sandhills/Thedford 9, Cambridge 8½, North Central 8, North Platte St. Pat's 8, Doniphan-Trumbull 7, Bayard 6, Shelby-Rising City 6, Brady 4, Elgin/PJ 4, Fullerton 4, Kimball 4, Morrill 4, Riverside 4, S-E-M 4, Wauneta-Palisade 4, Central Valley 2, Hyannis 2, Overton 2, Southern 2.
FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL MATCHUPS
106--Carter Brandyberry, Alma (34-3) vs. Colter Sinn, Thayer Central (25-10); Braxton Hammond, Southern Valley (38-7) vs. Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (34-0).
113--Creel Weber, Hemingford (35-4) vs. Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup (36-4); Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton (42-3) vs. Triston Wells, Thayer Central (46-3).
120--Mann, Winside (30-2) vs. Eli Paxton, Mullen (38-3) vs. Braxton Siebrandt, Wisner-Pilger (47-2) vs. Dylan Bricchacek, Howells-Dodge (45-9).
126--Fox, Axtell (47-2) vs. Cayden Ellis, Winside (37-4); Cauy Kohl, Sutherland (20-1) vs. Luke Polivka, East Butler (35-12).
132--Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central (45-6) vs. Nicolas Kuehn, Kenesaw (39-1); Matt Bruns, Sutherland (52-2) vs. Scout Ashburn, Plainview (48-4).
138--Wyatt Urkoski, High Plains (35-12) vs. Jon Peterka, Sutherland (53-0); Kyler Mosel, Plainview (47-7) vs. Zachery Randall, Pender (35-8).
145--Mason Noel, Southern Valley (40-8) vs. Art Escalante, Winside (40-3); Samuel Foster, Sutherland (53-3) vs. Tanner Frahm, Plainview (48-5).
152--Hunter Cook, Sutherland (49-0) vs. Tristian White, Arapahoe (46-4); Taaron Lavicky, Axtell (47-5) vs. Levi Lewis, North Central (40-4).
160--Steven Menke, Bridgeport (34-2) vs. Gabe Escalante, Winside (35-2); Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (51-2) vs. Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central (46-5).
170--Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge (48-2) vs. Austin Rudolf, Neligh-Oakdale (18-2); Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton (40-4) vs. Slate Micheel, Twin Loup (42-7).
182--Kolby Welling, Crawford (33-3) vs. Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge (49-0); Julien Grindle, Cambridge (41-5) vs. Kolby Larson, Burwell (34-1).
195--Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (38-0) vs. Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County (42-2); Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna (34-7) vs. Colton Thiele, Summerland (28-6).
220--Clayton Hardy, Southwest (40-11) vs. Gavin White, Sutherland (38-3); Gunner Reimers, Palmer (47-0) vs. Kayden Stubbs, Maxwell (45-2).
285--Isaac Welch, Mullen (47-1) vs. Levi Kerner, Arapahoe (48-0); Jordy Baland, Doniphan-Trumbull (19-9) vs. Thomas Psota, Ravenna (42-4).