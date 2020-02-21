State wrestling: Second-day updates from CHI Health Center Omaha
State wrestling: Second-day updates from CHI Health Center Omaha

  • Updated
State wrestling, 2.20

Raymond Central's Mitch Albrecht (top) tries to pin Louisville opponent Brock Hundson in a 120-pound Class C first round match at the state wrestling tournament Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

It's Friday, and it's state wrestling. So you know what that means.

One of the most exciting nights on the high school calendar is here. The semifinals will begin at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha, but the action continues throughout the day. Several wrestlers are looking to work their way through the consolation brackets and into Saturday's medal round.

Friday's schedule

9:30 a.m.: Class B and C first- and second-round consolation matches.

12:30 p.m.: Class A and D first- and second-round consolation matches.

5 p.m.: Semifinals and third-round consolation matches.

BRACKETS/RESULTSClass A  |  Class B  |  Class C  |  Class D

THURSDAY'S PHOTOS: Classes B and C  |  Classes A and D

Mat links

A: In one year, Lincoln East's Smith leaps from JV to No. 1-ranked in state.

A: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

A: Third time is charm for Zegers, edging Connor in final minute of quarterfinal.

B: Canoyer 'feels great' after injury break, dominating again at state tournament.

B: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

C: Win or lose, Zoucha brothers have each other's back on the wrestling mat.

C: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

State wrestling area tracker: How did area wrestlers fare on the first day of the state tournament?

D: First-day notes, team scoring and Friday's semifinal matchups.

Mat resources

Returning state medalists

Class-by-class breakdown

