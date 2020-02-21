State wrestling: Second-day updates from CHI Health Center Omaha

It's Friday, and it's state wrestling. So you know what that means.
One of the most exciting nights on the high school calendar is here. The semifinals will begin at 5 p.m. at the CHI Health Center Omaha, but the action continues throughout the day. Several wrestlers are looking to work their way through the consolation brackets and into Saturday's medal round.
Friday's schedule
9:30 a.m.: Class B and C first- and second-round consolation matches.
12:30 p.m.: Class A and D first- and second-round consolation matches.
5 p.m.: Semifinals and third-round consolation matches.
THURSDAY'S PHOTOS: Classes B and C | Classes A and D
