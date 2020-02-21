State wrestling: Rule change allows Class D teams to send two to the medal stand in same weight class

“For Class D it’s great,” Boyer said. “A lot of schools have trouble filling all of their weights. In Class D you can put your 14 best guys in. So I pulled out one of my varsity guys at districts because (Dane, the freshman at 106) is pretty good, so I felt that he was going to medal. And my varsity kid that I took out had been sick and I just didn’t think he was going to be able to wrestle enough to score points, so that’s why I pulled him out. We might as well just get the best kids down here.”

The interesting part is by putting a nonscorer in the lineup Plainview is conceding an opportunity to earn team points, and even a few wins can be a the difference if there were a tight team race.

Boyer could have moved other wrestlers up, but wanted to give the wrestlers the best chance to earn medals.

“Whether we win state or not I had to do what is right for the guys that have put so much time into our program,” Boyer said.

For Plainview, Lanham and Dana wrestled each other a few times during the season. But when they were matched up in the semifinals of the district tournament Dana took a forfeit.