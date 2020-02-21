State wrestling: Rule change allows Class D teams to send two to the medal stand in same weight class

OMAHA — If a wrestling team was going to make history and have two wrestlers in the state championship match at the same weight class, Plainview was a team that could do it.
Plainview won the state championship in Class D last year and is in position to do so again this year. They’ve got a lot of good wrestlers.
But for now, a school having its own wrestlers go head-to-head in the finals will have to wait. A rule change last year allows teams in Class D to enter two wrestlers in the same weight class for the district tournaments, and have the opportunity for both to qualify for state with a top-four finish at districts.
During the state semifinals Friday, Plainview had two of the final four wrestlers left at 106 pounds, in separate matches. Plainview junior Eli Lanahm won his match against Nolan Osborn of Twin Loup and is back in the state championship match. But Plainview freshman Ashton Dane lost his match against Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley 9-1. Dane will drop to the consolation bracket, but both Plainview wrestlers will be on the medal stand on Saturday afternoon.
Last year Neligh-Oakdale had two wrestlers medal at 113, earning second and fifth place.
“We were hoping we were going to be the first ones to put two in the finals,” Plainview coach Dean Boyer said. “We got them both to the semifinals, but we knew it would be a tough battle.”
The change was made after a proposal passed by the NSAA member schools, but is only for Class D.
“Only in Class D you can enter more than one guy at a weight, but you can’t go over 14, which is the number of weight classes,” said Ron Higdon of the NSAA, who helps run the state wrestling tournament. “If you have more than one guy at a weight then you have to designate a scorer and a non-scorer.”
The rule change may allow more wrestlers the chance to compete at districts at state. Some teams are small already, and several of the wrestlers could be in the same weight range.
“Because wrestling is so specific with weights you could have 10 guys on your team but three of them are all at the same weight so you can only have one starter so it just takes participation away from those guys,” Higdon said. “It was a way to get more of those guys that want to wrestle an opportunity to compete in the postseason.”
Higdon doesn’t anticipate that there will be a proposal to expand the rule to Class A, B or C.
Several schools had two wrestlers in the same weight class at state. Plainview, East Butler and Maxwell each had two wrestlers at 106. East Butler also had two wrestlers at 113. Ansley-Litchfield had two wrestlers at 160, and Minatare has two at 285.
Boyer likes the rule change.
“For Class D it’s great,” Boyer said. “A lot of schools have trouble filling all of their weights. In Class D you can put your 14 best guys in. So I pulled out one of my varsity guys at districts because (Dane, the freshman at 106) is pretty good, so I felt that he was going to medal. And my varsity kid that I took out had been sick and I just didn’t think he was going to be able to wrestle enough to score points, so that’s why I pulled him out. We might as well just get the best kids down here.”
The interesting part is by putting a nonscorer in the lineup Plainview is conceding an opportunity to earn team points, and even a few wins can be a the difference if there were a tight team race.
Boyer could have moved other wrestlers up, but wanted to give the wrestlers the best chance to earn medals.
“Whether we win state or not I had to do what is right for the guys that have put so much time into our program,” Boyer said.
For Plainview, Lanham and Dana wrestled each other a few times during the season. But when they were matched up in the semifinals of the district tournament Dana took a forfeit.
“We were in the semis, but he just forfeited to me because there is really no reason for us to wrestle,” Lanham said. “I’d already beaten him three times during the season.”