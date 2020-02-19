State wrestling: Returning state medalists from area schools
State wrestling: Returning state medalists from area schools

  • Updated
State wrestling semifinals, 2.15

Waverly's Evan Canoyer (left) wrestles Fairbury's Ace York in a Class B 170-pound semifinal in 2019 during the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The state wrestling tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

CLASS A

113: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, so., 4th/A106/2019.

145: Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East, sr., 5th/A132/19.

160: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, sr., 1st/A138/19, 1st/A120/18, 2nd/A113/17; Brogan Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, sr., 6th/A160/19.

170: Grant Lyman, Lincoln East, sr., 3rd/A170/19, 4th/A170/18.

CLASS B

120: Drew Arnold, Beatrice, jr., 4th/B120/19, 5th/B113/18; Thomas Ivey, York, jr., 5th/B113/19

132: Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, so., 5th/B126/19

170: Evan Canoyer, Waverly, jr., 2nd/B170/19, 4th/B145/18

195: Seth Firmanik, Fairbury, sr., 3rd/B182/19, 5th/B182/18

220: Dylan Meyer, Norris, jr., 5th/B195/19

CLASS C

113: Spencer Bridgmon, Syracuse, sr., 6th/C113/19; Konner Schluckebier, Milford, jr., 3rd/C106/19

120: Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, so., 6th/C106/19

126: Zach Zitek, Aquinas, jr., 2nd/C113/19, 5th/C106/18

138: Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, so., 5th/C132/19

145: Jeaven Scdoris, Milford, sr., 2nd/C132/19; Cameron Schrad, Aquinas, jr., 4th/C126/19; Jacson Valentine, David City, sr., 3rd/C132/19

152: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, jr., 3rd/C145/19

170: Burton Brandt, Syracuse, jr., 5th/C170/19; Dylan Vodicka, David City, jr., 2nd/C160/19, 6th/C152/18

220: Wayne Moore, David City, sr., 6th/C220/19

285: Jake Ingwersen, David City, jr., 5th/C285/19

CLASS D

126: Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central, so., 6th/D113/19

132: Ryan Payne, Centennial, jr., 6th/C120/19

285: Marcus Cave, Weeping Water, sr., 2nd/D285/19

 

