State wrestling: Returning state medalists from area schools

The state wrestling tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
CLASS A
113: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, so., 4th/A106/2019.
145: Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East, sr., 5th/A132/19.
160: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, sr., 1st/A138/19, 1st/A120/18, 2nd/A113/17; Brogan Zegers, Lincoln Southeast, sr., 6th/A160/19.
170: Grant Lyman, Lincoln East, sr., 3rd/A170/19, 4th/A170/18.
CLASS B
120: Drew Arnold, Beatrice, jr., 4th/B120/19, 5th/B113/18; Thomas Ivey, York, jr., 5th/B113/19
132: Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, so., 5th/B126/19
170: Evan Canoyer, Waverly, jr., 2nd/B170/19, 4th/B145/18
195: Seth Firmanik, Fairbury, sr., 3rd/B182/19, 5th/B182/18
220: Dylan Meyer, Norris, jr., 5th/B195/19
CLASS C
113: Spencer Bridgmon, Syracuse, sr., 6th/C113/19; Konner Schluckebier, Milford, jr., 3rd/C106/19
120: Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, so., 6th/C106/19
126: Zach Zitek, Aquinas, jr., 2nd/C113/19, 5th/C106/18
138: Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, so., 5th/C132/19
145: Jeaven Scdoris, Milford, sr., 2nd/C132/19; Cameron Schrad, Aquinas, jr., 4th/C126/19; Jacson Valentine, David City, sr., 3rd/C132/19
152: Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, jr., 3rd/C145/19
170: Burton Brandt, Syracuse, jr., 5th/C170/19; Dylan Vodicka, David City, jr., 2nd/C160/19, 6th/C152/18
220: Wayne Moore, David City, sr., 6th/C220/19
285: Jake Ingwersen, David City, jr., 5th/C285/19
CLASS D
126: Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central, so., 6th/D113/19
132: Ryan Payne, Centennial, jr., 6th/C120/19
285: Marcus Cave, Weeping Water, sr., 2nd/D285/19