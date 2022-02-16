State wrestling: Returning medalists from the Journal Star's coverage area

The state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha, and these wrestlers will be going for another medal.
Class A
120, Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East, 2/A106/21
126, Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, 1/A113/21, 2/A113/20, 4/A106/19
132, Keith Smith, Lincoln East, 3/A120/21, 1/A106/20
Class B
120, Cash Duncan, Seward, 6/B113/21
132, Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 3/B113/21
138, Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 2/B132/21, 6/B120/20
138, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, 1/B138/21, 1/B132/20, 5/B126/19
160, Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, 6/B152/21
People are also reading…
170, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, 2/B170/21
182, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 3/B182/21
220, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 3/B220/21
285, Trevor Brown, Waverly, 1/B285/21, 3/B285/19, 3/B285/19
Class C
120, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, 2/C113/21
120, Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 6/C106/21
132, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, 5/C126/21
132, Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 5/C132/21, 2/C132/20
132, Eli Vondra, Milford, 6/C132/21, 5/C120/20
138, Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 3/C106/20
138, Josh Spatz, David City, 5/D126/20
138, Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, 2/C138/21, 3/C120/20, 6/C106/19
152, Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, 4/C138/20
152, Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, 1/C145/21, 2/C138/20
160, Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, 1/C152/21, 3/C138/20, 5/C132/19
170, Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, 4/C160/21, 4/C152/20
182, Tre Daro, David City, 2/C170/21
182, Thomas, Vance Milford, 4/C182/21
195, Aiden Worthey, HTRS, 4/C195/20
285, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 1/C285/21, 5/D285/20
Class D
120, Lane Bohac, East Butler, 2/D113/21
132, Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central, 3/D126/21, 6/D113/19
160, Trevin Brecka, East Butler, 5/D160/21, 5/D152/20