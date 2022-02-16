 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State wrestling: Returning medalists from the Journal Star's coverage area

State wrestling, 2.18

Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert (right) defeated Kearney’s Archer Heelan in the Class A 113-pound state championship match at CHI Health Center Omaha on Feb. 18, 2021.

 Journal Star file photo

The state wrestling tournament begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha, and these wrestlers will be going for another medal.

Class A

120, Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East, 2/A106/21

126, Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, 1/A113/21, 2/A113/20, 4/A106/19

132, Keith Smith, Lincoln East, 3/A120/21, 1/A106/20

Class B

120, Cash Duncan, Seward, 6/B113/21

132, Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 3/B113/21

138, Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 2/B132/21, 6/B120/20

138, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, 1/B138/21, 1/B132/20, 5/B126/19

160, Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, 6/B152/21

170, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, 2/B170/21

182, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 3/B182/21

220, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, 3/B220/21

285, Trevor Brown, Waverly, 1/B285/21, 3/B285/19, 3/B285/19

Class C

120, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, 2/C113/21

120, Travis Meyer, Fillmore Central, 6/C106/21

132, Alex Schademann, Fillmore Central, 5/C126/21

132, Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 5/C132/21, 2/C132/20

132, Eli Vondra, Milford, 6/C132/21, 5/C120/20

138, Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 3/C106/20

138, Josh Spatz, David City, 5/D126/20

138, Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, 2/C138/21, 3/C120/20, 6/C106/19

152, Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, 4/C138/20

152, Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, 1/C145/21, 2/C138/20

160, Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola, 1/C152/21, 3/C138/20, 5/C132/19

170, Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, 4/C160/21, 4/C152/20

182, Tre Daro, David City, 2/C170/21

182, Thomas, Vance Milford, 4/C182/21

195, Aiden Worthey, HTRS, 4/C195/20

285, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, 1/C285/21, 5/D285/20

Class D

120, Lane Bohac, East Butler, 2/D113/21

132, Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central, 3/D126/21, 6/D113/19

160, Trevin Brecka, East Butler, 5/D160/21, 5/D152/20

 

