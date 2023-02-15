The State Wrestling Championships begin Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha, and here are the wrestlers going for another medal.
Class A
120, Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest 2/A120/22
132, Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 6/A126/22
132, Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, 1/A120/22, 2/A106/21
138, Cole Toline, Lincoln East, 2/A138/22
145, Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 4/A138/22
152, Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, 2/A145/22
170, Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 4/A170/22
170, Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest, 4/A160/22
182, Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 5/A170/22
220, Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, 5/A220/22
Class B
120, Garrison Brehm, Waverly, 4/B113/22
132, Brayden Canoyer, Waverly, 3/B120/22
145, Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, 6/B132/22, 3/B113/21
152, Garrett Rine, Waverly, 3/B138/22
182, Drew Moser, Waverly, 3/B145/22
195, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, 2/B182/22, 3/B182/21
285, Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, 6/B220/22
285, Kadence Velde, York, 6/B285/22
Class C
126, Aaron Ohnoutka, Bishop Neumann, 5/C120/21, 2/C106/20
138, Cade Lierman, Bishop Nemann, 3/C113/21
145, Levi McGrew, Lincoln Christian, 5/C132/22
145, Barret Brandt, Syracuse, 3/C106/20
145, Max Laurenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 6/C138/22
195, Trend Moudry, Bishop Neumann, 4/C195/22
195, Hunter Oborny, Milford, 3/C195/22
Class D
106, Grady Romshek, Aquinas, 5/C106/22
126, Zander Kaven, Aquinas, 5/C113/22
138, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, 2/C120/22, 2/C113/21
Girls
100, Autumn Bartlett, Beatrice, 6/G100/22
170, Kaylee Rickets, Wahoo, 1/G165/22