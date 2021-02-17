State wrestling: Quick pins from Class D, including Superior's Neeman bouncing back

OMAHA — What a difference a year can make. That was certainly the case for Superior junior Hayden Neeman.

A year ago, instead of preparing for the upcoming state tournament, Neeman was at home. In fact, he didn’t even have the chance to compete in the district tournament.

“Last year, I knew that I couldn’t wrestle for state, district or conference,” said Neeman. “I slacked off last year and then over the offseason, I got my head together.”

But this time around, it was a little different.

After defeating Dierks Nekoliczak of Central Valley by pin in only 49 seconds, Neeman went to work against Layne Sturek of Pender. Leading 2-1 at the end of the second period, Neeman found another gear, exploding for a seven-point third period to earn the major decision 11-3 and securing a spot in Thursday’s semifinals.

“It feels pretty good,” said Neeman. “Not being able to wrestle my freshman year and being able to push through that and get my mindset right.”

It’s been quite a year for Neeman, who now stands at a 39-1 with the only blemish being an 11-6 defeat at the hands of Travis Meyer from Fillmore Central.