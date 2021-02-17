State wrestling: Quick pins from Class D, including Superior's Neeman bouncing back

OMAHA — What a difference a year can make. That was certainly the case for Superior junior Hayden Neeman.
A year ago, instead of preparing for the upcoming state tournament, Neeman was at home. In fact, he didn’t even have the chance to compete in the district tournament.
“Last year, I knew that I couldn’t wrestle for state, district or conference,” said Neeman. “I slacked off last year and then over the offseason, I got my head together.”
But this time around, it was a little different.
After defeating Dierks Nekoliczak of Central Valley by pin in only 49 seconds, Neeman went to work against Layne Sturek of Pender. Leading 2-1 at the end of the second period, Neeman found another gear, exploding for a seven-point third period to earn the major decision 11-3 and securing a spot in Thursday’s semifinals.
“It feels pretty good,” said Neeman. “Not being able to wrestle my freshman year and being able to push through that and get my mindset right.”
It’s been quite a year for Neeman, who now stands at a 39-1 with the only blemish being an 11-6 defeat at the hands of Travis Meyer from Fillmore Central.
On Thursday, he’ll go head-to-head with fellow sophomore Reece Kocian of East Butler and try to become the first state champion from Superior since 1980.
The team race
Defending state champion Plainview leads the field after Wednesday with 57 points, sending four of its nine wrestlers to the semifinals. Elkhorn Valley is in second with 40.5 while also notching four semifinalists, but lacking bonus points wins to make up the difference. East Butler is tied for seventh, while Thayer Central sits at 10th.
Seen
It’s a family for Palmer who will see a pair of brothers compete in Thursday’s semifinals. Ruger Reimers pinned Beau Lake of Bayard at 145 to break the Class D record for most career wins. His brother, Gunnar, stormed through with pins of both of his opponents, including Thayer Central’s Andrew Engle in the quarterfinals.
Also seen
No. 2 Brandon Knoles of Perkins County turned in some late-match heroics, securing a takedown with 13 seconds left to defeat No. 1 Chet Wichmann of Palmer in the quarterfinals. One of the best matches of the session.
Shoutout
Maxwell junior Kayden Stubbs certainly earned his semifinal spot, defeating previously undefeated and No.1 Levi Kerner of Arapahoe 7-4. He’ll wrestle No. 4 Brayton Branic of Sandhill/Thedford in the semifinals.