State wrestling: Quick pins from Class D, featuring Weeping Water's Blevins as 138-pound champ

OMAHA — Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins had already beaten Plainview’s Keagan Mosel twice this month in the postseason.

The Indians’ senior won the most important matchup of the three — a 7-5 victory over Plainview’s Keagan Mosel in the Class D 138-pound championship match Thursday at CHI Heath Center Omaha, which capped a 48-6 season. Blevins defeated Mosel 16-8 at subdistricts and took a 6-3 victory at districts.

“I knew that match was going to be a tough one, I just had to wrestle hard and I knew I could come out on top,” said Blevins, who built a 7-2 lead by the early portion of the second period.

“When you come out and wrestle right away, some kids just want to fold,” added Blevins, who finished third at Class D, 132 pounds last winter. “But I knew that kid would wrestle six minutes, overtime, whatever it took. I just had to keep going and pushing the pace.”

Blevins was the only area Class D winner. Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett defeated East Butler’s Lane Bohac 9-3 at 113, Ruger Reimers of Palmer posted a 6-2 decision over Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart at 145 and Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester was a 9-0 victory over Freeman’s Brody Dickinson at 160.

Team race