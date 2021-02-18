State wrestling: Quick pins from Class D, featuring Weeping Water's Blevins as 138-pound champ

OMAHA — Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins had already beaten Plainview’s Keagan Mosel twice this month in the postseason.
The Indians’ senior won the most important matchup of the three — a 7-5 victory over Plainview’s Keagan Mosel in the Class D 138-pound championship match Thursday at CHI Heath Center Omaha, which capped a 48-6 season. Blevins defeated Mosel 16-8 at subdistricts and took a 6-3 victory at districts.
“I knew that match was going to be a tough one, I just had to wrestle hard and I knew I could come out on top,” said Blevins, who built a 7-2 lead by the early portion of the second period.
“When you come out and wrestle right away, some kids just want to fold,” added Blevins, who finished third at Class D, 132 pounds last winter. “But I knew that kid would wrestle six minutes, overtime, whatever it took. I just had to keep going and pushing the pace.”
Blevins was the only area Class D winner. Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett defeated East Butler’s Lane Bohac 9-3 at 113, Ruger Reimers of Palmer posted a 6-2 decision over Thayer Central’s Dominic Stewart at 145 and Neligh-Oakdale’s Aiden Kuester was a 9-0 victory over Freeman’s Brody Dickinson at 160.
Team race
Plainview had its third straight team title clinched before the finals started with a 102½-75 lead over Southwest, the second-place team heading into the gold-medal matches. And the Pirates (on their home mat) stretched their point total early in the championship session with state titles from Eli Lanham at 106 and Scout Ashburn at 120.
Seen
Zach Dickau became North Central’s first state champion with a pair of two-point near falls in the third period to claim a 4-2 win over former unbeaten Adam Miller of Elkhorn Valley at 126 pounds. Dickau, a transfer from Elwood, had lost to Miller during the regular season.
“I knew I had to stay outside,” Dickau said when asked about what he did differently than the first meeting. “I also knew on top, I had to be smart and stop that switch.”
Dickau, a semifinalist last year at state, said the move to a different part of the state helped his senior wrestling season.
“I saw a lot tougher competition on a daily basis, so I think that helped me in the long run,” Dickau said.
Also seen
Reimers of Palmer ran his Class D state record for career wins to 207 with his win at 145, his second straight state title. The all-class record for career wins is 215 by Omaha Burke’s James Burks, whose four-time state championship career ended in 2019.
Garden County’s Colton Holthus also captured his second straight gold medal with a 10-7 decision over Southwest’s Matt VanPelt at 152.
Shoutout
Four wrestlers in Class D finished as undefeated state champions: Plainview’s Lanham at 106 (43-0), Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley at 113 (47-0), Jeremy Larson of Brady at 132 (48-0) and Conner Schutzk of Hi-Line (33-0).