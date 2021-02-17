State wrestling: Quick pins from Class A, including East's lightweights doing some heavy lifting

"We suffered some setbacks, but we're super-pleased with the kids' effort and they're fighting hard," McCurdy said.

The team race

There won't be any stopping top-ranked Millard South. The Patriots qualified all 14 wrestlers, and nine of them will be wrestling in Thursday's semifinals. Millard South has 103 points. North Platte and Papillion-La Vista are tied for second at 65. Lincoln East is sixth. Millard South is aiming for its third straight state title, and sixth in seven years.

Seen

All six wrestling mats at CHI Health Center Omaha had ribbon boards showing the wrestlers' names and scores. The boards had been only used for the state finals in previous years, but because there are four fewer mats and the bleachers are pulled back a bit, there is more space and officials are using the boards for every round. It's a nice touch.

Also seen

Admittedly, it was hard to see them all, but Millard South's nine semifinal qualifiers combined for a whopping 10 pinfall victories during the opening two rounds.

Shoutout