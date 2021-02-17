State wrestling: Quick pins from Class A, including East's lightweights doing some heavy lifting

OMAHA — They're referred to as lightweights, but Lincoln East's lightest wrestlers can carry a big load.
The Spartans advanced five wrestlers to Thursday's Class A state wrestling semifinals at CHI Health Center Omaha, including Gabe Turman at 106 pounds, Brandon Baustert at 113, Keith Smith at 120 and Case Jurgens at 126.
"They're definitely an anchor point for our team," East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy said Wednesday. "It's really nice when you can start competitions with those lightweights and they can kind of get the ball rolling."
Nic Swift, at 138 pounds, was the Spartans' fifth semifinal qualifier. The senior battled back from being on the wrong end of an early takedown to beat Bellevue West's Grant Moraski 8-7 in the quarterfinal round.
"Nic is just a super-tough individual and didn't let that setback ruin the whole match for him," McCurdy said.
Smith will wrestle No. 1 Caleb Coyle of Millard South in Thursday's semifinals. It will be a matchup of last year's 106 state champ (Smith) and 113 champ. They met during the regular season twice, with Coyle, an Oregon State recruit, winning both via decision.
Turman, competing in his first state tournament, edged Omaha Westside's Logan Edwards 5-4 in his quarterfinal match.
East qualified nine wrestlers for state and still has six alive to score points.
"We suffered some setbacks, but we're super-pleased with the kids' effort and they're fighting hard," McCurdy said.
The team race
There won't be any stopping top-ranked Millard South. The Patriots qualified all 14 wrestlers, and nine of them will be wrestling in Thursday's semifinals. Millard South has 103 points. North Platte and Papillion-La Vista are tied for second at 65. Lincoln East is sixth. Millard South is aiming for its third straight state title, and sixth in seven years.
Seen
All six wrestling mats at CHI Health Center Omaha had ribbon boards showing the wrestlers' names and scores. The boards had been only used for the state finals in previous years, but because there are four fewer mats and the bleachers are pulled back a bit, there is more space and officials are using the boards for every round. It's a nice touch.
Also seen
Admittedly, it was hard to see them all, but Millard South's nine semifinal qualifiers combined for a whopping 10 pinfall victories during the opening two rounds.
Shoutout
To Grand Island's Daylon Keolavone. The senior knocked off previously unbeaten Noah Sprieck of Lincoln Southwest in the 220-pound quarterfinal round. More impressive, Keolavone wrestled at 195 all season until late January.