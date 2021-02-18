State wrestling: Quick pins from Class A, including a wrestler keeping his four-time dream alive

OMAHA — After a dominating state tournament, Garrett Grice is still alive to join the four-time state champion club.

The Bellevue East junior won his third state title on Thursday, and could join the four-time club next season.

Growing up in Bellevue, being a four-time state champion was a goal of his, and he’s one year away from having a chance to make it happen.

“It feels great. A four-timer is rare,” the Virginia recruit said. “That was literally my childhood dream growing up. I never thought it was possible, but you just got to take it one match at a time and you get there.”

Grice beat Aiden Roberston of Millard South 26-9 in the 132-pound title match.

“I got out there and I believe in my offense. I believe in scoring points,” said Grice, who is already the Class A record-holder for career takedowns. “If you score more points, you win matches."

Team race

This was all Millard South, with the Patriots winning the team title for the third straight year.

After Millard South had a 7-2 record in the semifinals round, the Patriots opened up a 70-point lead going into the finals.