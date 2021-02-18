State wrestling: Quick pins from Class A, including a wrestler keeping his four-time dream alive

OMAHA — After a dominating state tournament, Garrett Grice is still alive to join the four-time state champion club.
The Bellevue East junior won his third state title on Thursday, and could join the four-time club next season.
Growing up in Bellevue, being a four-time state champion was a goal of his, and he’s one year away from having a chance to make it happen.
“It feels great. A four-timer is rare,” the Virginia recruit said. “That was literally my childhood dream growing up. I never thought it was possible, but you just got to take it one match at a time and you get there.”
Grice beat Aiden Roberston of Millard South 26-9 in the 132-pound title match.
“I got out there and I believe in my offense. I believe in scoring points,” said Grice, who is already the Class A record-holder for career takedowns. “If you score more points, you win matches."
Team race
This was all Millard South, with the Patriots winning the team title for the third straight year.
After Millard South had a 7-2 record in the semifinals round, the Patriots opened up a 70-point lead going into the finals.
The Patriots had four individual state champions: Caleb Coyle (120), Conor Knopick (126), Joel Adams (138) and Antrell Taylor (160).
Millard South finished with 220½ team points, coming up short of the Class A record for most points in a state tournament (252½). Millard South had medalists in nine of the 14 weight classes.
Felt
Chills. You still got them during the Parade of Champions just before Thursday night’s state championship matches for Class A and D. The crowd was smaller than usual, and there were 56 finalists on the arena floor instead of 112, but for many that walk was a lifelong dream realized.
Seen
In his final high school match, Columbus’ Blayze Standley got both his first state championship and 150th career win. He lost in the final last year. Standley beat Austin Miller of Norfolk 5-2 in the title match.
Shoutout
It was a good tournament for the Class A schools outside of the Omaha Metro and Lincoln.
Grand Island, North Platte, Norfolk and Kearney each finished in the top 10 of the team standings. And of the 28 finalists, 14 were from Metro schools, 12 from schools outside of Lincoln and Omaha, and two from Lincoln.
— Brent C. Wagner