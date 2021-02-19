State wrestling: Quick hits from Class C, including one last go-round for Burton Brandt

OMAHA — This is it for Syracuse's Burton Brandt on the wrestling mat.

The Rockets' dominant 195-pounder will not be going to college to wrestle, but he will still find a way to take opponents down. He's committed to Midland to play football.

Brandt is a three-time state qualifier and finished runner-up at 170 pounds in Class C in 2020 to David City's Dylan Vodicka.

“This one is different,” Brandt said. “This one's special. It's my last go-around and I want to leave it all out on the mat.”

Brandt was not 100% physically a year ago in the final, but this year, he feels confident he can finish out his senior season on top.

“Last year was rough,” Brandt said. “I was coming back from a torn meniscus. That one was really challenging and I didn't quite finish where I wanted to.

“This year is kind of redemption and go out on top. I've been right there this whole time.”

Brandt may be giving up the mat, but he will still use his wrestling skills on the gridiron.