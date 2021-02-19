State wrestling: Quick hits from Class C, including one last go-round for Burton Brandt

OMAHA — This is it for Syracuse's Burton Brandt on the wrestling mat.
The Rockets' dominant 195-pounder will not be going to college to wrestle, but he will still find a way to take opponents down. He's committed to Midland to play football.
Brandt is a three-time state qualifier and finished runner-up at 170 pounds in Class C in 2020 to David City's Dylan Vodicka.
“This one is different,” Brandt said. “This one's special. It's my last go-around and I want to leave it all out on the mat.”
Brandt was not 100% physically a year ago in the final, but this year, he feels confident he can finish out his senior season on top.
“Last year was rough,” Brandt said. “I was coming back from a torn meniscus. That one was really challenging and I didn't quite finish where I wanted to.
“This year is kind of redemption and go out on top. I've been right there this whole time.”
Brandt may be giving up the mat, but he will still use his wrestling skills on the gridiron.
“I got recruited as a linebacker/safety,” Brandt said. “It really transitions into tackling a lot. Takedowns and tackling are really similar. I'm just good at keeping a guy in front of me and taking him down.”
Team race
David City is the defending Class C champion and that title may just stay there. The Scouts are currently in third place with 58 points, but Aquinas Catholic, also in David City, is second with 63 points. Central City currently leads the team race with 63½ points. Team results were not finalized at press time.
Seen
Milford's Joe Schluckebier knows what it's like to be a head coach and a father of a state wrestler on the team. Central City's head coach Darin Garfield experienced that excitement when freshman Drew Garfield won his first two matches in the Class C state tournament Friday to advance to the semifinals at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Also seen
Things are for sure different at the state wrestling tournament this year, but you would not be able to tell with the fan atmosphere. Fans from across the state were as loud as any for their respective schools during triumph and heartbreak.
Shoutout
Kearney Catholic's Christopher Feldner picked up his 150th win, but this one sent him to the 152-pound semifinals. Feldner defeated Raymond Central's Conner Kreikemier in the quarterfinals.
— Tim Gray