State wrestling: Quick hits from Class C, including Nickolite's motivation to reach the top of the podium

OMAHA — Some kids have posters of their favorite athletes or bands on the bedroom walls.
Christopher Nickolite has something better. Motivation posters.
The Aquinas wrestler reached state as a freshman, but lost in the heartbreak round. He reached the finals last year, but was defeated by four-time state champion Gage Krolikowski of Valentine.
Nickolite has both brackets printed out and hanging up.
"Right above my head," he said. "I look at them every day. Everyone says it, and it's kind of cliche at this point, but it's what you've got to do. You got to think about that every day so it doesn't happen again."
On Saturday, Nickolite won a Class C state wrestling championship at 145 pounds, defeating O'Neill's Brady Thompson 4-3. Nickolite entered ranked No. 2 in his division, and Thompson third.
Thompson had gotten the best of Nickolite before in tournaments, but not this time.
"I knew kind of what he was looking for," Nickolite (41-1) said. "I didn't really go in with a game plan. I just wanted to wrestle to win."
Aquinas has a deep wrestling tradition — he became the school's 36th state champion — and Nickolite said he is happy to be a part of it. He said he always looked at the records board at the school. The coaches told him to look at the state champions board instead.
"It's what I've dreamed of as a kid," said Nickolite, who won his semifinal match in sudden death. "Every year when I was little I remember seeing everyone that qualified for state coming in with medals and I always wanted that to be me."
Nickolite was atop the medal podium Saturday night. He was handed a gold medal, and the poster of the Class C 145-pound bracket. His name on the "champion" line.
You can probably guess where that one is going.
"That's going right on the wall," he said.
Team race
Central City won their third state title in school history Saturday, holding off Aquinas 135-127 thanks in part to three state champions. The Bison won two important head-to-head matchups against Aquinas at 113 with Cole Kunz and at 138 with older brother Dyson Kunz. Last year's champ, David City, won’t repeat but will take home third place getting over 100 points. Final results were not finalized before press time.
Seen
Central City’s Cole Kunz has already proved he can win big. Coming into Saturday’s finals, his three wins were all by bonus points with two pins and one tech. fall. But in the 113-pound championship, Kunz found another gear as he held off Jakob Kavan from Aquinas 4-3.
Also seen
Chris Williams capped off an illustrious Valentine career by becoming the fifth Badger in program history to win three state titles. Williams stamped his mark with an 11-2 major decision over Milford’s Konner Schluckebier in the championship match. Williams will continue his wrestling career at Northern State.
Shoutout
To Kaleb Baker from St. Paul. It was quite an improbably season for Baker, who finished fourth at the C-1 district to barely qualify for state with 13 regular-season losses. But after upsetting Bishop Neumann’s No. 1 Aaron Ohnoutka in the semifinals 2-0, he beat a returning runner-up in Dru Mueller from Logan View 4-1.
