State wrestling: Quick hits from Class C, including Nickolite's motivation to reach the top of the podium

OMAHA — Some kids have posters of their favorite athletes or bands on the bedroom walls.

Christopher Nickolite has something better. Motivation posters.

The Aquinas wrestler reached state as a freshman, but lost in the heartbreak round. He reached the finals last year, but was defeated by four-time state champion Gage Krolikowski of Valentine.

Nickolite has both brackets printed out and hanging up.

"Right above my head," he said. "I look at them every day. Everyone says it, and it's kind of cliche at this point, but it's what you've got to do. You got to think about that every day so it doesn't happen again."

On Saturday, Nickolite won a Class C state wrestling championship at 145 pounds, defeating O'Neill's Brady Thompson 4-3. Nickolite entered ranked No. 2 in his division, and Thompson third.

Thompson had gotten the best of Nickolite before in tournaments, but not this time.

"I knew kind of what he was looking for," Nickolite (41-1) said. "I didn't really go in with a game plan. I just wanted to wrestle to win."