State wrestling: Quick hits from Class B, including Waverly's Brown back to wrestling form

OMAHA — Waverly's Trevor Brown was at CHI Health Center Omaha last year at this time, but not in the spot he wanted to be.
A torn pectoral muscle and meniscus tear, both football injuries, sidelined Brown for his entire sophomore wrestling season.
"Last year I was here watching these guys and just looking down there and just seeing that I wasn't competing was kind of rough," Brown said.
Brown won't be in the crowd Saturday morning this time. The Waverly heavyweight took care of business during Friday's opening rounds of the Class B state wrestling tournament, winning both of his matches to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.
Brown pinned his first foe in 35 seconds and his second in 2:53.
Because Brown was out of wrestling for nearly two years, and with football being his main sport, it took the junior some time to get back into wrestling shape. The meniscus tear kept him from running or doing any cardio and he gained 30 pounds.
"When you get back on the wrestling mat, you can tell how fatigued you are," said Brown, who also reached the semifinals as a freshman.
Brown's explosion and speed, skills honed through playing in the trenches in football, are a big reason why he's ranked No. 1 in his weight class.
"Strength is important, but just practicing every day, every morning getting up at 5:30 and never quitting," he said. "That's what separates the winners from losers."
Brown (31-1) joins teammate Evan Canoyer in Saturday's semifinals. Canoyer, a Cornell recruit and defending state champ, advanced at 170 with a couple of quick pinfall victories.
Brown will wrestle Aurora's Aaron Jividen, who is ranked fifth, in the next round.
Team race
Safe to say, the Class B race will have more drama than the Class A and D team races.
Gering, one of the favorites, leads with 63½ points, but it's a logjam at the top. Defending champion Hastings (53) is second, Beatrice (52½) is third, Aurora (52) is fourth and Broken Bow (48) is fifth.
Beatrice has five wrestlers still alive, including five in the semifinals. Gering will have six competing in the semifinals.
Scary moment
Prayers to Hunter Anderson. The 113-pound Hastings junior was injured during a consolation match. Anderson was down on the mat motionless for more than 10 minutes before being taken out on a stretcher.
Hastings coach Nolan Laux said he communicated with Anderson's parents afterward and was told Anderson was taken to a trauma center but was able to move his fingers and toes.
Seen
Scottsbluff senior Paul Garcia showed no mercy in his pursuit of a fourth state championship.
The 126-pounder and Wyoming recruit won his first match 23-9 over Platteview's Aiden Riha and his second 20-5 over Norris' Chase Eggleston.
Garcia is looking to become Scottsbluff's first four-time state champ since Colton Adams (2011-14).
Shoutout
To Broken Bow. There are 49 schools in Class B and Broken Bow is 48th based on enrollment numbers. But the program is among the clubhouse leaders in the team standings. The Indians have three wrestlers in the semifinals — Cyrus Wells (126 pounds), Lathan Duda (195) and Sawyer Bumgarner (285).
