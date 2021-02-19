State wrestling: Quick hits from Class B, including Waverly's Brown back to wrestling form

OMAHA — Waverly's Trevor Brown was at CHI Health Center Omaha last year at this time, but not in the spot he wanted to be.

A torn pectoral muscle and meniscus tear, both football injuries, sidelined Brown for his entire sophomore wrestling season.

"Last year I was here watching these guys and just looking down there and just seeing that I wasn't competing was kind of rough," Brown said.

Brown won't be in the crowd Saturday morning this time. The Waverly heavyweight took care of business during Friday's opening rounds of the Class B state wrestling tournament, winning both of his matches to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.

Brown pinned his first foe in 35 seconds and his second in 2:53.

Because Brown was out of wrestling for nearly two years, and with football being his main sport, it took the junior some time to get back into wrestling shape. The meniscus tear kept him from running or doing any cardio and he gained 30 pounds.

"When you get back on the wrestling mat, you can tell how fatigued you are," said Brown, who also reached the semifinals as a freshman.