State wrestling: Quick hits from Class B, including the 34th four-time state champion

OMAHA — A fourth state title within reach, Paul Garcia said he was more nervous for his semifinal match Saturday morning.
Once he passed that test, a sense of calm came over the Scottsbluff senior.
"I had my mask on the whole time, but the whole way here (to CHI Health Center Omaha), I was smiling, and I kind of just felt it, that I was going to win tonight," Garcia said.
Garcia became the 34th four-time state champion with a 1-0 double-overtime victory against Gering's Paul Ruff during the Class B 126-pound final.
How Garcia got that one point will be an interesting footnote in the lore of the four-timers club.
The match was scoreless heading into the first-round tiebreaker. Ruff, who is deaf, had received two previous cautions for having his knees over the white-line boundary lines while in the bottom position.
A third caution, which triggered boos from the crowd, followed and resulted in a point for Garcia, and it appeared Ruff didn't realize that he had been hit with a third caution.
Garcia said he realized it, though.
"Right when he put those knees up (a third time), I was like, 'There it is,'" Garcia said. "To be a great wrestler, you got to know everything that you're going to do the whole time, no matter if it's before the ref whistles or after."
Garcia, who has wrestled Ruff numerous times — the schools are less than 20 minutes away from each other — said this was the first time he had wrestled Ruff where the cautions arose. Saturday's duel also was a rematch of last year's 120-pound final won in sudden death.
Garcia is the second four-time state champion to come out of Scottsbluff. The first was Colton Adams (2011-14), who joined the Scottsbluff team as an assistant coach this year.
"We finally got him into the room this year," Garcia said. "He's a busy dude, but just having him there all year really improved my wrestling a lot. It's been a great deal of knowledge that I've gained with him."
With four state titles to his name, Garcia had one thing on his mind after his match.
"I'm just excited to get up to my dad and my mom," he said. "We've been thinking about this the past four years. We've been through so many things together and I'm just excited to go up and greet them."
Team race
It took until the final four weight classes until Gering was able to clinch the team title in a narrow win over Beatrice and Aurora. It’s the seventh state title for Gering, but first since 1997.
Seen
A sellout crowd of about 6,200 for Saturday’s final session of the four-day tournament. The capacity was reduced due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.
Also seen
Aurora senior Caden Svoboda completing an outstanding high school career by making it to the top of the medal stand. At 106 pounds he won his first state title, after finishing second, fourth and fourth at state. He’s Aurora’s first state champion since 2012. Svoboda beat Ashton Dane from Gering 6-0 in the finals.
Also seen
An undefeated season by York’s Kobe Lyons, after winning the 160-pound title with a 3-2 decision against Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth. He finished 41-0.
Shoutout
To the hundreds of wrestling coaches who wear a suit and tie (sometimes with running shoes) when one of their athletes gets in the state championship match. This is a big deal, right?
— Clark Grell and Brent C. Wagner