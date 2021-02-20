State wrestling: Quick hits from Class B, including the 34th four-time state champion

Garcia, who has wrestled Ruff numerous times — the schools are less than 20 minutes away from each other — said this was the first time he had wrestled Ruff where the cautions arose. Saturday's duel also was a rematch of last year's 120-pound final won in sudden death.

Garcia is the second four-time state champion to come out of Scottsbluff. The first was Colton Adams (2011-14), who joined the Scottsbluff team as an assistant coach this year.

"We finally got him into the room this year," Garcia said. "He's a busy dude, but just having him there all year really improved my wrestling a lot. It's been a great deal of knowledge that I've gained with him."

With four state titles to his name, Garcia had one thing on his mind after his match.

"I'm just excited to get up to my dad and my mom," he said. "We've been thinking about this the past four years. We've been through so many things together and I'm just excited to go up and greet them."

Team race

It took until the final four weight classes until Gering was able to clinch the team title in a narrow win over Beatrice and Aurora. It’s the seventh state title for Gering, but first since 1997.

