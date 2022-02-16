State wrestling preview: Team races, wrestlers to watch, schedules and more

The action will be much bigger this year with the addition of the girls division. Here's a closer look at each class ahead of Thursday's state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Class A

Schedule

Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 4 p.m.; Friday: consolation matches, 12:30 p.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following consolation matches; championship matches, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers

33: Returning state medalists.

8: Returning state champions.

4: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.

Unbeaten wrestlers

Darrelle Bonam, Omaha Central (113), 25-0; Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (138), 46-0; Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (160), 47-0; Tyson Terry, Omaha North (285), 35-0.

The team race

District champions: Millard South (13 state qualifiers), Grand Island (12), Kearney (13), Lincoln East (11).

District runners-up: Elkhorn South (9), Norfolk (12), Columbus (10), Papillion-La Vista (10).

How it may play out: Millard South has won the past three state championships, and it would be a major upset if the Patriots don't repeat. The Patriots have wrestlers in 13 of the 14 weight classes, including eight ranked fourth or higher in their respective weight classes by NSWCA. Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista, Norfolk, Lincoln East and Columbus will make a likely battle for second place very interesting.

Wrestlers to watch

Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (138), sr.: The Virginia recruit already owns the state's all-time takedowns record and is seeking his fourth state title. He's ranked 10th nationally in his weight class.

Joel Adams, Millard South (145), jr.: He won a state title at 138 last year and is ranked the No. 5 recruit nationally at 145.

Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (160), sr.: The Virginia recruit is one of the top recruits in the country and he's won 145 straight matches, a streak that started when he wrestled at Underwood High School in Iowa as a sophomore.

Antrell Taylor, Millard South (170), sr.: He'll look to win a third state title before beginning his Husker career. He's a top-15 recruit nationally in his weight class.

Tyson Terry, Omaha North (285), fr.: He's the No. 1-rated heavyweight in Class A, and he's just a freshman. He also has an offer to play football at Nebraska.

Class B

Schedule

Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.; Friday: consolation matches, 9:30 a.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following consolation matches; championship matches, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers

52: Returning state medalists.

6: Returning state champions.

7: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.

Unbeaten wrestlers

Braiden Kort, Hastings (126), 46-0; Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt (132), 32-0; Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo (138), 49-0; Landon Weidner, Hastings (152), 40-0; Jett Samuelson, Hastings (160), 39-0; Isaac White, Cozad (170), 33-0; Aaron Jividen, Aurora (285), 40-0.

The team race

District champions: Waverly (11 state qualifiers), Bennington (10), Hastings (9), Scottsbluff (12).

District runners-up: Broken Bow (9), Aurora (7), Blair (10), Beatrice (8).

How it may play out: Bennington edged EMC Conference rival Blair by one point for the state duals title, and the Badgers and Bears are expected to be in the team title chase this weekend. Hastings has several wrestlers that can wrestle deep into the tournament, and Waverly had a great district meet and has 11 wrestlers available to score some points.

Wrestlers to watch

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (113), jr.: Pound for pound, one of the best wrestlers in the country. A third state would put him in line to join the four-timers club next year.

Zach Ourada, Omaha Skutt (132), sr.: Hasn't missed a beat since winning a state title at 120 last year.

Trevor Reinke, Beatrice (138), jr.: The two-time state champion missed most of the season because of injury but returned at districts to punch his ticket to state.

Luke MacDonald, Bennington (195), sr.: After a two-year tear through 182 pounds, including a state title as a junior, MacDonald jumped a weight class.

Trevor Brown, Waverly (285), sr.: North Dakota State football signee dominated his way to his first state title last year.

Class C

Schedule

Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.; Friday: consolation matches, 9:30 a.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following consolation matches; championship matches, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers

47: Returning state medalists.

7: Returning state champions.

5: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.

Unbeaten wrestlers

Drew Garfield, Central City (113), 45-0; Cole Kunz, Central City (120), 45-0; Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (152), 43-0; Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola (160), 52-0; Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial (285), 43-0.

The team race

District champions: Aquinas (10 state qualifiers), Milford (9), Battle Creek (10), Valentine (9).

District runners-up: Raymond Central (8), Central City (7), David City (9), O'Neill (7).

How it may play out: There are several top-notch programs that will be occupying the top of the standings this week, but it will be a tough chore to beat out Aquinas, which is ranked No. 1 in Class C and dominated at the state duals championships less than two weeks ago. Eight Monarchs are ranked in the top 6 of their respective weight classes by NSWCA.

Wrestlers to watch

Drew Garfield, Central City (120), sr.: His dad is the Bison's coach and the senior has a chance to go unbeaten for a second straight season.

Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (152), sr.: The sting of finishing runner-up at 138 two years ago motivated him for last year's state title at 145. Now he goes for a second.

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola (160), sr: The Husker recruit has a chance to win back-to-back state titles and go unbeaten for the first time in his career.

Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial (285), sr.: Concordia football recruit is unbeaten and looking for a second state title.

Class D

Schedule

Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 4 p.m.; Friday: consolation matches, 12:30 p.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation semifinals, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following consolation matches; championship matches, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers

46: Returning state medalists.

4: Returning state champions.

7: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.

Unbeaten wrestlers

Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (106), 32-0; Jon Peterka, Sutherland (138), 51-0; Hunter Cook, Sutherland (152), 47-0; Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge (182), 47-0; Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (195), 36-0; Gunner Reimers, Palmer (220), 45-0; Levi Kerner, Arapahoe (285), 46-0.

The team race

District champions: Howells-Dodge (6 state qualifiers), Winside (7), Plainview (7), Sutherland (12).

District runners-up: East Butler (5), Pleasanton (5), Thayer Central (7), Mullen (9).

How it may play out: Sutherland won the state duals title less than two weeks ago, and the Sailors flexed their muscles in districts, qualifying 12 for state. Mullen has the depth to make a run at Sutherland, and don't count out three-time defending state champion Plainview, especially if it pushes its four middleweight standouts to the semifinals and finals.

Wrestlers to watch

Scout Ashburn, Plainview (132), sr.: The senior has a chance to win four medals, including three golds after titles at 120 (2021) and 113 (2020).

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (160), jr.: The 160 class worked well last year for the defending state champion; maybe the best quarterback (nearly 5,000 passing yards and 61 passing TDs over the past two seasons) in the Class D field?

Reece Zutavern, Sandhills/Thedford (195), sr.: Also a standout football player, he's looking to cap a perfect season with a second state title.

Gunner Reimers, Palmer (220), sr.: Last year's 195-pound champ bumped up a weight class and has yet to lose a match.

Girls

Schedule

Friday: first round and quarterfinals, 12:30 p.m.; consolation matches and semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: consolation matches, 8:30 a.m.; third- and fifth-place matches, following semifinals; finals, 3 p.m. (NET).

By the numbers

176: Wrestlers in the girls state field.

5: Returning state NSWCA champions.

5: Unbeaten wrestlers.

Unbeaten wrestlers

Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan (107), 40-0; Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside (126), 39-0; Reagan Gallaway, Amherst (138), 34-0; Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City (152), 22-0; Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (165), 44-0.

The team race

District champions: Pierce (7 state qualifiers), South Sioux City (7), Grand Island (6), Norfolk (4).

District runners-up: West Point Beemer (6), Lexington (5), Aurora (5), Schuyler (4).

How it may play out: This looks like a three-team race between Pierce, South Sioux City and West Point-Beemer. Pierce and West Point-Beemer were in the same district. South Sioux City won the team title at last year's NSWCA state tournament and has five rated wrestlers in the field. West Point-Beemer has five, too.

Wrestlers to watch

Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside (126), so.: Considered the best pound-for-pound girls wrestler in the state, she already has a Tulsa national title to her name.

Reagan Gallaway, Amherst (138), jr.: Like Rosseter, she's one of the top girls prospects in the region, and like Rosseter, won an NSWCA title last year.

Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (165), jr.: She hasn't lost a match over the past two years, going 13-0 last year. She's 44-0 this season.

