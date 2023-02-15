Here's a closer look at each class ahead of this weekend's State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Class A

Unbeaten wrestlers

Joel Adams, Millard South (145), 44-0; Tyson Terry, Omaha North (285), 49-0.

The team race

District champions: Millard South, Lincoln East, Columbus, Norfolk.

District runners-up: Kearney, Lincoln Southwest, Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista.

How it may play out: Millard South and Lincoln East squared off in what felt like a precursor to the state meet in January. The Patriots won, but there were five lead changes through the first six matches, which only adds to the intrigue.

Wrestlers to watch

Joel Adams, Millard South (126), sr.: A resume that includes multiple club titles and world gold, Adams will be looking for state title No. 3. He’ll make a run at an Olympic dream next spring, before wrestling at Michigan.

Tyson Terry, Omaha North (285), so.: One of the nation’s top sophomores, Terry is 88-0 in his career. He became the first freshman to win a Class A heavyweight title a year ago, and has followed it up with a 49-0 campaign that includes 41 pins.

Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East (152), sr.: Sherlock could be in line to win the title if he can get past Millard South's Josiah Aburumuh. It could be one of the most intriguing matchups in Class A.

Class B

Unbeaten wrestlers

Landon Weidner, Hastings (160), 40-0; Isaac White (182 ), 43-0; Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth (220), 16-0; Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview (220), 41-0; Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood (285), 10-0.

The team race

District champions: Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff, Cozad, Waverly.

District runners-up: Bennington, Gering, Hastings, Blair.

How it may play out: The B-1 district meet in Bennington gave a preview into what appears to be a race between Omaha Skutt and Bennington. The SkyHawks racked up 233½ points to win the district but look for the Badgers, who scored 209½, to come back strong.

Wrestlers to watch

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (126), sr: The lone boys wrestler going for a fourth title, Lauridsen is ranked No. 5 in the country by FloWrestling. The Nebraska recruit would become Bennington’s third four-time winner, second only to Omaha Skutt.

Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt (132), sr.: Cooper is 41-6 and seems to be on a path for a showdown in the final against Jordan Shirley of Gering.

Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington (138), so.: Wrestling runs in the Lauridsen family. Kyler has a tough path in a stacked weight class, but he's fun to watch.

Class C

Unbeaten wrestlers

Zaiyahn Ornelas, Wilber-Clatonia (106), 39-0; Tristan Burbach, Central City (132), 44-0; Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central (138), 51-0; Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC (160), 45-0.

The team race

District champions: Fillmore Central, Battle Creek, Crofton/Bloomfield, Broken Bow.

District runners-up: Boone Central, Bishop Neumann, St. Paul, Valentine.

How it may play out: Broken Bow is the favorite after flexing its way to a win in the state dual championships. Can anyone catch the Indians? Fillmore Central, Valentine, Bishop Neumann and Battle Creek will give it their best shot.

Wrestlers to watch

Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central (138), sr.: Schademann won the Class C 132-pound title in 2022. He has gone 104-2 over the last two years. He's 51-0 this season.

Tristan Burbach, Central City (132), jr.: Burbach is looking for his third state medal at three different weight classes. He was runner-up at 126 in 2022 and is 44-0 this year.

Ashton Dane, Gordon-Rushville (113), sr.: Dane is going for four state medals and a second consecutive state title after winning Class B 106 in 2022 at Gering. He's qualified for state for three different schools — Plainview (2020), Gering ('21-22) and Gordon-Rushville ('23).

Class D

Unbeaten wrestlers

Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (113), 32-0; Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw (132), 47-0; Kyler Mosel, Plainview (138), 49-0; Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (170), 40-0; Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central (170), 36-0; Jestin Bayer, Howells-Dodge (182), 38-0.

The team race

District champions: Aquinas, Anselmo-Merna, Elkhorn Valley, Sutherland.

District runners-up: Cambridge, Twin Loup, Shelby-Rising City, Hitchcock County.

How it may play out: Aquinas is in the driver's seat, as it features six district champions.

Wrestlers to watch

Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw (132), sr.: Kuehn is a four-time state qualifier, finishing runner-up in 2022. He's 47-0 this season.

Sebastian Sauceda, Shelton (113), jr.: Sauceda went 33-0 in a weight class that has four of last year's top five 106-pound medalists, including champion Braxton Hammond of Southern Valley.

Tanner Frahm, Plainview (152), sr.: Frahm has made back-to-back state appearances and won the 145-pound title as a junior. He's 48-1 this season.

Girls

Unbeaten wrestlers

Reagen Gallaway, Amherst (140), 39-0; Mileena Notaro, Lincoln East (100), 31-0; Maycee Peacher, Bennington (110), 42-0; Dylen Ritchey, Ralston (135), 38-0; Makena Schramm, Fairbury (190), 35-0; Afftynn Stusse, Battle Creek (105), 35-0; Payton Thiele, Louisville (100), 47-0; Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (170), 48-0.

The team race

District champions: South Sioux City, Papillion-La Vista, Crete, Norfolk.

District runners-up: Grand Island, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Lexington.

How it may play out: The girls race is particularly interesting because all schools compete in one class. That means, come Saturday, there could be plenty of shuffling. Take a look at district results, and South Sioux City is the favorite, but the race appears to be wide-open.

Wrestlers to watch

Reagan Gallaway, Amherst (140), sr.: The Hastings recruit is 76-0 over the last two years. She won a pair of state titles before girls wrestling was sanctioned last season.

Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo (170), sr.: Ranked in the top 20 by USA Wrestling/FloWrestling, Ricketts has followed an unbeaten junior campaign with a 48-0 senior season.

Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside (130), jr.: After going 42-0 on the way to the title at 126 pounds last year, Rosseter has been limited due to injury this season. Still, the junior is 23-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state at 130 pounds.

— The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story