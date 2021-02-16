State wrestling preview: Team races, wrestlers to watch and schedules

District runners-up: Broken Bow (9), Hastings (8), Aurora (7), Ralston (6).

How it may play out: Beatrice and Gering have the depth to make a run at the team title. The Orangemen are seeking their first state title, while Gering will try to win its first since 1986. Both teams have multiple wrestlers who can score points and go deep in the tournament. Defending champion Hastings, Aurora and Bennington should not be counted out.

Wrestlers to watch

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (113), so.: One of the top freestyle wrestlers in the country, he went 46-0 last year and won a state title at 106.

Quinton Chavez, Gering (120), sr.: Ranked No. 1 at 120 and looking to add to his 113 state gold medal from last year.

Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (126), sr.: The Wyoming recruit is the only wrestler in Omaha this week taking aim at the coveted four-time state champions club.

Trevor Reinke, Beatrice (138), jr.: Won a state title at 132 last year, and has wrested some great competition this year from Class A.