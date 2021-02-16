State wrestling preview: Team races, wrestlers to watch and schedules

The state tournament starts Wednesday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Class A
Schedule
Wednesday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, 9 a.m.-noon; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).
By the numbers
47: Returning state medalists.
12: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (113), 16-0; Conor Knopick, Millard South (126), 33-0; Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (132), 48-0; Joel Adams, Millard South (138), 39-0; Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista (152), 39-0; Scott Robertson, Millard South (152), 41-0; Joshua Licking, Norfolk (160), 28-0; Antrell Taylor, Millard South (160), 35-0; Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista (170), 36-0; Noah Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest (220), 29-0; Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside (285), 29-0; Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North (285), 41-0.
The team race
District champions: Millard South (14 state qualifiers), North Platte (13), Grand Island (13), Norfolk (11).
District runners-up: Papillion-La Vista (12), Columbus (11), Omaha Westside (11), Lincoln East (9).
How it may play out: Millard South won Class A last year by 70 points over Lincoln East, and the Patriots are expected to dominate the team race again. Millard South qualified all 14 wrestlers for state and the lineup is loaded. It includes five wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes. The battle will likely be for second place between North Platte, Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln East.
Wrestlers to watch
Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East (113), jr.: He was a state runner-up last year and is the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class.
Keith Smith, Lincoln East (120), jr.: Last year's 106-pound champion is in a weight division that features Caleb Coyle and Bellevue East's Gabe Grice.
Caleb Coyle, Millard South (120), sr.: The Oregon State recruit is returning state champion and is 2-0 this season against Smith.
Conor Knopick, Millard South (126), sr.: The future Iowa State wrestler is ranked the No. 29 recruit in the country.
Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (132), jr.: The Virginia recruit won state titles at 113 and 120; he's already the Class A record-holder for career takedowns.
Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (145), jr.: The NC State recruit went 56-0 as a sophomore and won a state title at 138.
Antrell Taylor, Millard South (160), jr.: The Husker recruit is ranked No. 1 in his weight class. He won a state title at 145 last year.
Noah Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest (220), sr.: The Lincoln East transfer is 29-0 and may be the 220-pounder to beat after Creighton Prep's Tony Pray could not go at districts.
Class B
Schedule
Friday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, 9 a.m.-noon; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).
By the numbers
45: Returning state medalists.
3: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Kobe Lyons, York (160), 37-0; Lathan Duda, Broken Bow (195), 47-0; Dexter Larsen, Blair (195), 48-0.
The team race
District champions: Beatrice (11 state qualifiers), Gering (9), Bennington (8), York (8).
District runners-up: Broken Bow (9), Hastings (8), Aurora (7), Ralston (6).
How it may play out: Beatrice and Gering have the depth to make a run at the team title. The Orangemen are seeking their first state title, while Gering will try to win its first since 1986. Both teams have multiple wrestlers who can score points and go deep in the tournament. Defending champion Hastings, Aurora and Bennington should not be counted out.
Wrestlers to watch
Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (113), so.: One of the top freestyle wrestlers in the country, he went 46-0 last year and won a state title at 106.
Quinton Chavez, Gering (120), sr.: Ranked No. 1 at 120 and looking to add to his 113 state gold medal from last year.
Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (126), sr.: The Wyoming recruit is the only wrestler in Omaha this week taking aim at the coveted four-time state champions club.
Trevor Reinke, Beatrice (138), jr.: Won a state title at 132 last year, and has wrested some great competition this year from Class A.
Kobe Lyons, York (160), sr.: Unbeaten at 160 after finishing runner-up to Evan Canoyer at 170 last year.
Evan Canoyer, Waverly (170), sr.: The Cornell recruit won a state title at 170 last year and was a runner-up finisher as a sophomore.
Dylan Meyer, Norris (220), sr.: Bemidji football recruit also has a chance to set school record for career wins. He sits at 150, two from the mark.
Trevor Brown, Waverly (285), jr.: The Super-State lineman is ranked No. 1 at heavyweight.
Class C
Schedule
Friday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, 1-5 p.m.; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).
By the numbers
55: Returning state medalists.
4: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Drew Garfield, Central City (106), 43-0; Josh Miller, Arlington (170), 43-0; Sam Moore, Central City (170), 49-0; Dylan Vodicka, David City (182), 50-0.
The team race
District champions: Aquinas (11 state qualifiers), David City (11), Central City (10), Ord (8).
District runners-up: Milford (10), Boone Central (8), O'Neill (7), Yutan (6).
How it may play out: Aquinas, David City and Central City were the most powerful teams during the season, and it showed at districts. David City is looking to repeat, while Aquinas wants to improve on last year's fourth-place finish. Ord, last year's runner-up, Milford and O'Neill can make it interesting with a strong first day.
Wrestlers to watch
Drew Garfield, Central City (106), jr.: He's unbeaten and reached the Class B semifinals last year.
Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun (113), so.: Put on an impressive showing as a freshman, finishing 50-3 and winning gold at 106.
Quentyn Frank, Amherst (132), jr.: Ranked No. 1 and seeking a repeat performance of last year's 132 gold.
Dyson Kunz, Central City (138), sr.: Rolled to a 126-pound title, including three pins, in the Class B state tournament last year.
Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas (145), jr.: Was state runner-up to Valentine's Gage Krolikowski, a four-time state champ, last year at 138.
Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton (160), sr.: Lost only one match as a junior on way to the 152 state title; ranked No. 1 this year.
Josh Miller, Arlington (170), sr.: Won a 160-pound title and finished 50-1 in Class B last year; unbeaten this year.
Dylan Vodicka, David City (182), sr.: Ranked No. 1 at 182 after winning a state crown at 170 as a junior; state runner-up as sophomore.
Class D
Schedule
Wednesday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, 5-9 p.m.; Thursday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, 1-5 p.m.; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).
By the numbers
42: Returning state medalists.
8: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Eli Lanham, Plainview (106), 39-0; Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (113), 43-0; Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley (120), 36-0; Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley (126), 42-0; Jeremy Larson, Brady (132), 44-0; Christian Leonard, Bayard (170), 35-0; Conner Schutz, Hi-Line (170), 29-0; Levi Kerner, Arapahoe (285), 33-0.
The team race
District champions: Plainview (9 state qualifiers), Southwest (8), Neligh-Oakdale (8), Maxwell (8).
District runners-up: Twin Loup (7), Thayer Central (6), Arapahoe (6), Mullen (6).
How it may play out: Plainview is looking for a three-peat and will have nine wrestlers, including four who are ranked by the NWSCA, at its disposal Wednesday and Thursday. Neligh-Oakdale qualified eight for state, and Elkhorn Valley (nine state qualifiers), Mullen and Thayer Central could also be in the mix.
Wrestlers to watch
Eli Lanham, Plainview (106), so.: Finished runner-up to Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley last year; has yet to lose this year.
Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley (113), sr.: Unbeaten and looking to add to his 106-pound title from last year.
Scout Ashburn, Plainview (120), jr.: Won a state title at 113 last year. Ranked No. 2 behind Sandhill Valley's Dayton Gipe.
Ruger Reimers, Palmer (145), jr.: Moved up two weight classes after winning state gold and finishing 54-3 at 132 as a sophomore.
Colton Holthus, Garden County (152), sr.: Won at 145 last year to become school's first state champ since 1998.
Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale (160), so.: Has been atop the 160 rankings all season after reaching 152 state semis last year.