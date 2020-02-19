State wrestling preview: Team races, wrestlers to watch and schedules

The state tournament starts Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Class A
Schedule
Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 4 p.m.; Friday: Consolation rounds, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; finals, 2 p.m.
By the numbers
45: Returning state medalists.
5: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke (132), 44-0; Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (138), 48-0; Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East (160), 52-0; Tony Pray, Creighton Prep (195), 45-0; Isaac Tumble, Millard South (285), 46-0.
The team race
District champions: Millard South (14 state qualifiers), Grand Island (11), Columbus (11), Lincoln East (12).
District runners-up: Papillion-La Vista South (11), Omaha Burke (9), Papillion-La Vista (10), Kearney (12).
How it may play out in Omaha: With a wrestler qualified for each weight class — and many of those capable of deep tourney runs — Millard South is an overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champion. The Patriots were dominant at the state duals tournament. The battle, instead, will likely be for second place where Lincoln East, Omaha Central, Columbus, Omaha Burke, Grand Island and Kearney have a chance for team hardware.
Wrestlers to watch
Keith Smith, Lincoln East (106), so.: The sophomore has been a key lightweight wrestler for the Spartans. He's No. 1 at 106.
Garrett Grice, Bellevue East (120), so.: He won a state title as a freshman at 113.
Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke (132), sr.: The Oklahoma State recruit and two-time state champion has yet to be stopped this season.
Gabe Grice, Bellevue East (132), jr.: The older brother of Garrett, Gabe is a defending state champion, and moved up from 106.
Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (138), so.: He's had a strong season, but he may have to go through former state champ Brayden Smith of Kearney to get to the top.
Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East (160), sr.: The Northwestern recruit has 200 career wins and two state titles.
Grant Lyman, Lincoln East (170), sr.: He has wrestled at 170 his entire high school career and is ranked No. 1 this year.
Isaac Trumble, Millard South (285), sr.: The North Carolina State recruit was wrestling at 220 all season and then jumped up to heavyweight at districts. He still dominated.
Class B
Schedule
Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.; Friday: Consolation rounds, 9:30 a.m.; semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; finals, 2 p.m.
By the numbers
45: Returning state medalists.
6: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Kael Lauridsen, Bennington (106), 38-0; Ty Rainforth, O'Neill (120), 38-0; Hunter Gilmore, Arlington (132), 49-0; Trevor Kluck, Aurora (138), 44-0; Damen Pape, Hastings (182), 48-0; Garrett Menke, Bennington (220), 45-0.
The team race
District champions: Bennington (9), Hastings (13), Pierce (10), Gering (7).
District runners-up: Columbus Lakeview (9), York (8), Northwest (7), Lexington (8).
How it may play out in Omaha: With 13 entries, Hastings has loaded up to give the team title chase another try. The Tigers were a favorite last year, but Northwest and Omaha Skutt passed them. With Skutt's Caleb Lazure out for the season, Hastings has looked like the more complete team. Skutt took fourth place at its district, but with several top competitors, the SkyHawks should be in the mix at the top at state. Bennington is another team to watch.
Wrestlers to watch
Quinton Chavez, Gering (113), jr.: Bumped up to 113 after first- and third-place finishes at 106 the past two state meets.
Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (120), jr.: He's already 2-for-2 in his prep career, winning state gold at 113 and 106 as a sophomore and freshman, respectively.
Drew Arnold, Beatrice (120), jr.: With Garcia on one end of the bracket, and Arnold on the other, this could be a fun weight class to watch. Arnold wants to rebound after finishing fourth last year.
Nicholas Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt (152), sr.: He's a two-time state champion, winning last year at 138.
Evan Canoyer, Waverly (170), jr.: He appears to be healthy and ready to build on last year's runner-up finish.
Damen Pape, Hastings (182), sr.: Finished second as a freshman, third as a sophomore and first as a junior. Bumped up from 170 this year.
Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt (195), sr.: He was a force for two years at 182, winning a state title last year.
Grady Griess, Northwest (220), sr.: He helped Northwest capture a team title last year with a first-place finish at 195.
Class C
Schedule
Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 9:30 a.m.; Friday: Consolation rounds, 9:30 a.m.; semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; finals, 2 p.m.
By the numbers
47: Returning state medalists.
3: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola (138), 54-0; Gage Krolikowski, Valentine (138), 44-0; Lathan Duda, Broken Bow (182), 50-0.
The team race
District champions: Archbishop Bergan (7). David City (10), Aquinas (12), Valentine (8).
District runners-up: Fillmore Central (5), Logan View (10), Milford (5), Amherst (6).
How it may play out in Omaha: Valentine has won the past three state titles, and the Badgers looked primed to make it four in a row. They'll have eight wrestlers in Omaha and seven of them are returning medalists. That's a lot of points waiting to be picked up. Aquinas and David City have the numbers to each make a run. Aquinas wants to add to the state duals title it captured nearly two weeks ago in Kearney. Logan View, Ord and Amherst also look to make a run toward the top.
Wrestlers to watch
Casey Benavides, Bridgeport (113), sr.: The three-time state medalist won a state title at 106 last year.
Konner Schluckebier, Milford (113), so.: Has only lost two matches in his prep career, one last year at state, and one this year.
Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas (120), so.: He has enjoyed a breakout sophomore season after finishing sixth at 106 in 2019.
Chris Williams, Valentine (126), jr.: This weight class is loaded and Williams is at the top. He's a two-time state champ.
Gage Krolikowski, Valentine (138), sr.: He's the only wrestler in the field looking to join the four-time state champs club; state champ at 113, 120 and 132.
Burton Brandt, Syracuse (170), jr.: Took fifth last year at 170 and is ranked No. 1 in his class.
David Vodicka, David City (170), jr.: He'll be Brandt's biggest challenger; took second last year at 160.
Peyton Cone, Archbishop Bergan (220), sr.: The move up from Class D hasn't stopped Cone, who won a state title at 220 last year.
Class D
Schedule
Thursday: First round and quarterfinals, 4 p.m.; Friday: Consolation rounds, 12:30 p.m.; semifinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday: Consolation semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; finals, 2 p.m.
By the numbers
35: Returning state medalists.
3: Unbeaten wrestlers at state.
Unbeaten wrestlers
Cyrus Wells, Anselmo-Merna (120), 27-0; Samuel Foster, Sutherland (126), 39-0; Alizae Mejia, Plainview (170), 27-0.
The team race
District champions: Plainview (11), Howells-Dodge (6), Maxwell (6), Mullen (9).
District runners-up: Neligh-Oakdale (7), Palmer (7), Ansley-Litchfield (6), Hemingford (7).
How it may play out in Omaha: Plainview seeks a second straight state title and the Pirates have the horses to do it. Eli Lanham (106), Scout Ashburn (113) and Alizae Mejia (170) are ranked first in their respective weight classes, while Nate Christensen (138), Will Gunning (152) and Collin Gate (220) will challenge for state titles, as well. Mullen has a lot of depth.
Wrestlers to watch
Eli Lanham, Plainview (106), jr: He's been Plainview's tone-setter at 106 for three years; won a state title last year.
Shaye Wood, Central Valley (126), sr.: After two years at 120, and a state title last year, Wood moved up to 126 this season.
Nate Christensen, Plainview (138), sr.: Won a state title at 126 last year and is ranked second at 138.
Colton Holthus, Garden County (145), jr.: Garden County hasn't had a state champ since 1998. Holthus, ranked No. 1, looks to break the drought.
Colby Coons, Twin Loup (152), sr.: Safe to say, he's itching to get over the hump after second-place finishes in 2018 and ’19.
Corey Dawe, Burwell (182), sr.: He took runner-up at 182 last year.
Kien Martin, Overton (285), sr.: He's back to defending his state title at heavyweight.
Marcus Cave, Weeping Water (285), sr.: He lost to Martin in last year's state final.