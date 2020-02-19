State wrestling preview: Team races, wrestlers to watch and schedules

Class C

How it may play out in Omaha: Valentine has won the past three state titles, and the Badgers looked primed to make it four in a row. They'll have eight wrestlers in Omaha and seven of them are returning medalists. That's a lot of points waiting to be picked up. Aquinas and David City have the numbers to each make a run. Aquinas wants to add to the state duals title it captured nearly two weeks ago in Kearney. Logan View, Ord and Amherst also look to make a run toward the top.