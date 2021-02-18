State wrestling: Plainview makes coach proud with two individual titles and a state championship

OMAHA — Dean Boyer’s battle with cancer since August has taken precedence over coaching the Plainview wrestling team.

The head coach, who has been in Omaha for six months for treatment of his lymphoma, was cleared by doctors to be in the stands at CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday and Thursday for the Class D state wrestling championships.

The Pirates made their coach proud. Behind state championships from Eli Lanham at 106 pounds and Scout Ashburn at 120, Plainview claimed its third straight team title.

Although assistant Chad Schumacher has been in charge of the team both at practices and meets this season, he downplayed his role in this season’s success.

“Dean’s been here 27 years and I’ve been here 13, and those 13 years have been the greatest years of wrestling we’ve had in a long time,” said Schumacher, who indicated the team did Facebook time with Boyer on Mondays, Wednesdays and some Fridays during the season.

“Dean has a system these kids live by and follow, the parents love it. This is Dean’s team, not mine. I’m just here pushing it along.”