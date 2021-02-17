State wrestling: Pius X's Dontae Thomas taking a rise and shine approach late in his prep career

The win had a big effect mentally and physical for Thomas, who improved to 24-8. Practices this week, he says, were different.

Thomas’ coach also saw a difference.

"We knew he had that potential," Pius X's Jerry Clinch said. “Sometimes you can see that in a guy and sometimes we get the chance to develop a good guy like that and help him believe that he can do it. That’s the biggest thing. Once he believes it, now you just got to go do it.

"Getting him to believe was a huge thing."

Thomas is wrestling in his first state tournament. That may have contributed to the slow start, nerves and all, Clinch said.

Thomas didn’t get a chance to wrestle in districts last year, needing to improve his school work.

Indeed, a wakeup call.

"That was tough, but I pulled through this next year and now I’m going to get a medal," said Thomas, who also played football for the Thunderbolts.

Thomas will wrestle Millard North’s Lucas Nigh in Thursday morning’s semifinals. Yes, morning, but Thomas will be ready.

Nigh defeated Thomas 4-2 in a dual earlier this season. So no wakeup call needed.