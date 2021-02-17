State wrestling: Pius X's Dontae Thomas taking a rise and shine approach late in his prep career

OMAHA — Dontae Thomas isn’t a morning guy. At least not on Wednesday.
The Lincoln Pius X senior got off to a slow start during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament in the morning at CHI Health Center Omaha before snapping into form and pinning his opponent in the third period.
"The first match I wasn’t really awake," Thomas said with a smile.
That’s OK. Thomas is a late riser on the mat anyway.
The 182-pounder is enjoying a strong finish to his final season, which will extend into Thursday’s semifinal round. Thomas got there with a 10-3 decision over Columbus’ Rylee Iburg, his second match of the day, in the quarterfinals.
"My strategy was the same as each and every match," Thomas said. "Just to dominate and take out the other opponent."
Thomas said he is feeling good wrestling at 182 after competing at 195 a year ago. He’s also a lot more confident.
His mojo got a big shot during the A-4 district meet Saturday at Omaha Central. That’s where he defeated then-No. 1 Justin Davis of Omaha Central in the semifinals en route to a district championship.
“That boosted it a bunch,” Thomas said. “Going into the match, that was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been. I knew I could compete with him and I just kept the same mindset.”
The win had a big effect mentally and physical for Thomas, who improved to 24-8. Practices this week, he says, were different.
Thomas’ coach also saw a difference.
"We knew he had that potential," Pius X's Jerry Clinch said. “Sometimes you can see that in a guy and sometimes we get the chance to develop a good guy like that and help him believe that he can do it. That’s the biggest thing. Once he believes it, now you just got to go do it.
"Getting him to believe was a huge thing."
Thomas is wrestling in his first state tournament. That may have contributed to the slow start, nerves and all, Clinch said.
Thomas didn’t get a chance to wrestle in districts last year, needing to improve his school work.
Indeed, a wakeup call.
"That was tough, but I pulled through this next year and now I’m going to get a medal," said Thomas, who also played football for the Thunderbolts.
Thomas will wrestle Millard North’s Lucas Nigh in Thursday morning’s semifinals. Yes, morning, but Thomas will be ready.
Nigh defeated Thomas 4-2 in a dual earlier this season. So no wakeup call needed.
"We haven’t had a medalist for quite a few years, so this is a big deal for us as a program, as a team and as a school," Clinch said. "It’s a huge deal to get a medal because it builds the whole program."