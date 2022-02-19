State wrestling notes: Why title No. 3 was more special for Plainview's Ashburn; a Husker football offer and now a state title

OMAHA — It's been a tough year for Scout Ashburn and the Plainview wrestling program, and on Saturday, the senior 132-pounder found himself in a tough spot, competitively.

He needed an escape in the ultimate tiebreaker round to outlast Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn.

Ashburn had won two previous titles, but this one felt better than them all.

It's been a tough year, he said. Former Plainview and Husker wrestler Christian Miller died in an automobile accident more than a year ago, and then Plainview coach Dean Boyer was diagnosed with cancer. Ashton Schweitzer, who competed at Broken Bow and was an offseason drill partner, died in an accident in December.

"This one really means a lot to me, more than the other ones," said Ashburn, who finished 50-4.

"It's just really been a sad, tough year emotionally, but with Boyer back it put us all back on our feet."

Boyer was diagnosed with skin cancer before this season, but he didn't miss a practice or meet.

It means everything having him there, Ashburn said.

"Having Boyer in the chair, it's like starting with one point," the senior said. "He is just such a good guy, I wouldn't be where I am without him."

Ashburn also has been wrestling with one healthy hand this year. He tore some tendons attached to his thumb during the first day of practice and then fractured a bone on the top of the same hand Monday. The bone completely broke during the first day of the state tournament.

Ashburn and Kuehn were tied at 1-1 going into the tiebreaker round where Ashburn scored an escape.

"He beat me earlier this year, exact same situation," Ashburn said. "He ended up beating me by an escape.

"We had a few words after the last match and I told him I'd see him at state."

Young college football prospect wins title: It’s been a good winter for Tyson Terry — with a scholarship offer to play football for Nebraska in January and winning a state wrestling championship about one month later.

The Omaha North freshman won the 285-pound state title with a 4-2 decision against Omaha Northwest senior Tyson Danner.

It’s very rare for a freshman to win the Class A heavyweight class.

“It was great,” Terry said. “I got taken down in the first period, but I got out and got right back with a takedown, so it was awesome.”

The defensive lineman in football has wrestled longer than he’s played football, starting when he was 5 years old. His dad was a two-time state champion, also for Omaha North.

“It’s good to be in the same category as him,” Terry said.

They used to come watch the state tournament together.

“I got goosebumps and shivers just being in the Parade of Champions,” Terry said. “Finally being in it was just awesome. All my hard work is paying off, and I’m excited.”

Patriots win again: Class A wrestling still belongs to Millard South, with the Patriots winning its fourth straight state championship.

The Patriots have won seven of the last eight titles, only broken up by Lincoln East’s title in 2018.

This year Millard South had four state champions — Miles Anderson (113), Joel Adams (145), Tyler Antoniak (152) and Antrell Taylor (170).

Millard South earned medals in 10 of the 14 weight classes.

Bennington star sets sights on 4: Kael Lauridsen has been wrestling for a long time, but when it came to state tournament week, it didn’t take him long to secure a third state championship.

The Bennington junior pinned his first two opponents less than 67 seconds and his semifinal foe in 1:44 before putting away Sidney’s Chance Houser in 1:50 at 113 pounds in Class B Saturday.

Awaiting Lauridsen now is a chance to join the four-time champions club.

“I always thought about getting to four,” he said. “I remember coming here as a little kid, thinking one day I could get four. It was always a dream of mine.”

Lauridsen, one of the nation’s top 2023 prospects, already has a decorated career. He has wrestled in world championships, as well as the Pan-American Games. He’s hoping to do that again this summer.

“It’s just a step along the journey,” said Lauridsen, who finished 48-2. “Hopefully get that four and then looking forward to getting a national title in college.”

Not long after receiving his gold medal, Lauridsen watched his younger brother Kyler earn a state title at 126 with an overtime win over Hastings’ Braiden Kort, who was previously unbeaten.

One more gold, one more record for Graham: Cameron Graham wanted to make sure to leave his mark on Cross County/Osceola wrestling.

He did that a year ago, becoming the program's first state champion. Now he's a two-time champ.

The Cougar senior shook off an early takedown, locked in during the final period and pinned Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts at 160 pounds in Class C.

It was a signature pin. With the fall victory, Graham set the Class C single-season mark for pins with 46.

"It's pretty crazy," Graham said of another gold medal. "Words can't describe it."

Graham, who will wrestle at Nebraska next, finished with 213 career wins, which is second all-time in state history.

14 seconds for glory: One of the most exciting matches of the girls state wrestling tournament was also the shortest — 14 seconds, to be exact.

West Point-Beemer junior Claire Paasch defeated Aurora senior Tia Teigre to win state gold at 235 pounds, pinning Teigre almost immediately after the match began.

After deciding basketball wasn’t for her, Paasch began wrestling as a freshman and found success throughout her career. However, her journey to a state championship goes back even further than that.

As a 4-year-old, Paasch had to undergo emergency surgery related to a large brain tumor that threatened her well-being. While there haven’t been many long-lasting effects from that experience, a large scar on the back of her head reminds Paasch of what she went through as a child.

Compared to that, 14 seconds on the mat is nothing.

“I told myself to just get out there on the mat and do whatever you need to do,” Paasch said. “14 seconds, I mean wow, I have a lot of adrenaline right now. It hasn’t fazed me yet, but I’m going to realize how great it is soon.”

New heights for Zoucha: There was no stopping Gavin Zoucha from getting his first state title, even if they did have a delay from raising his hand. After Zoucha pinned Conner Kreikemier of Raymond Central just a little over a minute into the first period, the referees had to have a discussion.

The point of contention was Zoucha pulling in the leg of Kreikemeier as he was on his back — an illegal move. Even so, after a quick conversation, the referees officially gave Zoucha his coveted state title after getting fourth the past two seasons.

“That’s the goal I’ve been working for my entire life,” said Zoucha. “I’ve put so much effort and dedication into this program and I feel like I deserve this.”

With that pin, he also tied the school record for 119 pins in a season – tying his brother Dylan for that honor.

“I tied with my brother, so I didn’t kick him off,” said Zoucha on tying the record. “Now it’s just both of us so that’s kind of fun.”

Kunz completes perfection: It did not look good for Cole Kunz to repeat as a Class C state champion. After winning the 113-pound championship last season, the Central City senior was in a familiar situation Saturday, taking Jakob Kavan of Aquinas in the 120-pound championship.

But unlike last time, which was a 4-3 ultimate tie breaker win for Kunz, he was desperate to turn the table. After Kavan notched a takedown in the opening period, he followed suit with another as time expired in the second period.

Trailing 5-1 Kunz desperately needed a spark, and he got it with a lateral drop.

“I just stuck with it over, over under, was on my back and I was able to get it through after fighting off my back and got the pin,” said Kunz.

It was quite a loaded win as it completed an undefeated 49-0 season, 100th career win and clinched runner-up for the Bison in the team race.

“Miracles are real, as you can see.”

