State wrestling notes: Class A 132-pound matchup intrigues in overtime; David City finds redemption; shoes offer special moment

Cooper has been his practice partner for as long as he can remember, but has battled through back injuries throughout junior high and high school. Colby Coons felt it was his duty to bring a title to his brother.

Palmer, on the other hand, was a little more distant to Colby. That was until last spring, when Palmer was diagnosed with leukemia.

Palmer gave Coons his shoes to wear at the state tournament. There was one stipulation.

“He (Palmer) said I had to win the state for him with the shoes,” Colby said. “I just wanted to do that for them.”

David City redeems itself

Losing at a state championship event is heartbreaking. That's how it felt for David City back at the state duals earlier this month in Kearney. The Scouts took third place after losing to Valentine 36-35 in the semifinals.

“Losing to Valentine by one point was kind of a blessing in disguise because I don’t know if I’d be standing here right now if that didn’t happen,” said David City head coach Tahner Thiem. “We went back Monday and told them we could come pout about it or come back with vengeance. We came back screaming, had five great practices and won a state title."