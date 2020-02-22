State wrestling notes: Class A 132-pound matchup intrigues in overtime; David City finds redemption; shoes offer special moment

The Class A 132-pound state championship match was as good as many people expected, with Conor Knopick of Millard South beating Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke 4-2 in a tiebreaker period.
That result was probably a small upset. Burks was a two-time state champion, an Oklahoma State recruit and one of the best wrestlers in the state.
Knopick (39-2) wins as a junior after finishing third and fourth his first two seasons.
“I think I put myself up there,” Knopick said. “Now I’m not known for choking in the first day. Now I’m No. 1.”
Omaha South gets state champion
Mikey Vasquez of Omaha South beat Connor Hoy of Millard South 7-3 in the Class A 220-pound division. Omaha South was once one of the best programs in the state, but Vasquez is the first state champion for the Packers since 1998.
Winning in someone else's shoes
When Twin River’s Colby Coons locked up a cradle in the first period of the Class D 152-pound title match, it wasn’t just for him.
“That felt great,” Colby said. “I honestly didn’t think it would be that fast.”
It was also for his brother, Cooper, and his friend from North Central, Zach Palmer.
Cooper has been his practice partner for as long as he can remember, but has battled through back injuries throughout junior high and high school. Colby Coons felt it was his duty to bring a title to his brother.
Palmer, on the other hand, was a little more distant to Colby. That was until last spring, when Palmer was diagnosed with leukemia.
Palmer gave Coons his shoes to wear at the state tournament. There was one stipulation.
“He (Palmer) said I had to win the state for him with the shoes,” Colby said. “I just wanted to do that for them.”
David City redeems itself
Losing at a state championship event is heartbreaking. That's how it felt for David City back at the state duals earlier this month in Kearney. The Scouts took third place after losing to Valentine 36-35 in the semifinals.
“Losing to Valentine by one point was kind of a blessing in disguise because I don’t know if I’d be standing here right now if that didn’t happen,” said David City head coach Tahner Thiem. “We went back Monday and told them we could come pout about it or come back with vengeance. We came back screaming, had five great practices and won a state title."
The Scouts dominated the field this weekend finishing with 127 points — 28½ more points than second-place Ord. The Scouts were able to send four wrestlers into the finals, but the only winner was at 170 pounds with Dylan Vodicka, who claimed a 6-0 win over Syracuse’s Burton Brandt.
Griess plays spoiler again
Northwest's Grady Griess is no stranger to beating undefeated wrestlers in state title matches.
He notched his second win in that category Saturday and earned his second gold medal in the process.
“He’s just one of those amazing kids you have in a program that doesn’t come around very often,” Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said.
A year removed from dethroning Wahoo’s Sam Kolterman, Griess pinned Bennington’s Garett Menke, who was 48-0 heading into Class B 220-pound final.
Griess’ sophomore campaign didn’t end the same way as his last two. He lost to Kolterman in the state final.
He said that loss played a large role in winning the next two titles.
“It’s just a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. I put in a lot of work to get to this.”
Hastings snaps title drought
The past two years, Hastings has fell just short of a team title. This year, the Tigers captured their first one since 1988.
“We’ve been working for this for a long time,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said. “We’ve had a lot of teams we thought could compete for team titles, but just couldn’t get it done.”
The Tigers' wrestling room has high standards despite the team title drought. That showed with how two-time state champion Damen Pape reacted to his state title win at 182 pounds in Class B.
“It feels good, considering the fact I wrestled really bad,” Pape said. “My expectations were to destroy everybody.”
Even though Pape was upset with his personal performance, he was proud of his teammates and the way they stuck together throughout the tournament.
“Our team chemistry is insane,” he said. “It has got us to where we are.”
Kunz finds winning focus
Central City’s Dyson Kunz was not in the state final last season, despite winning 56 matches.
He got pinned in the quarterfinals.
The year before, he lost in the state finals.
Those losses weighed heavily on his heart and mind heading into this year’s tournament. The outcome was much different.
“I’ve seen both sides of this tournament,” he said. “I’ve made it all the way to the finals and I’ve had to wrestle in the consolation. I like this side more.”
This time, the junior finished the job and captured the 126-pound Class B title with a pin in the championship bout.
“It feels awesome to finally get it done,” Kunz said. “I just tried to keep my cool and keep my focus.”
It worked.
Duda achieves perfection
It felt like déjà vu for Lathan Duda on Saturday at the CHI Health Center. Competing in the Class C 182-pound division, the Broken Bow junior was in a similar spot in 2019 when he lost to Zach Borer of North Bend Central by technical fall.
That repeat feeling almost came back when Duda’s opponent, Chase County’s Trevor Peterson, seemed to have completed a takedown late in the third period. However, at the last second, Duda reversed his shot attempt to put Peterson on his back and solidify a 5-3 win. The win made Duda the fifth state champion in school history and capped off a perfect 57-0 season.
“There’s no words for this,” said Duda. “It mean’s everything to represent (Broken) Bow.
Jerabek inspires
There will be a lot of happy peewee wrestlers when Jakob Jerabek arrives back home. The Arcadia/Loup City senior will bring home only the second gold medal in their high school’s history as the heavyweight defeated David City’s Jake Ingwersen 5-0 to claim top honors.
“There’s a lot of little kids back at home. I coach the peewee kids that will be happy. Ever since the season started, they’ve all been saying ‘Hey, you’re going to win right?’" said Jerabek. “It will be awesome to bring a gold medal home because I know they’re going to love it.”
It is also a sense of relief for Jerabek to claim the state title as he has been so close to doing so in the past, finishing third in 2019 and runner-up in 2018.
“Oh yeah, I’m relieved. To finally get it done, it’s been a dream of mine since I started wrestling. I really thought it (my dream) could come true last year, but I feel just a little bit short. We got it this year, though.”
Wrestling sweep
Three schools swept the two wrestling state championships this year, with Millard South (Class A), Hastings (Class B), and Plainivew (Class D) winning both at state duals and the traditional state meet.
David City won the Class D state title on Saturday, after finishing third at state duals. But both Class C state titles still ended up in David City, after Aquinas won state duals. Aquinas finished fourth in the team standings on Saturday.
— Brent C. Wagner, Geoff Exstrom and Ross Miller