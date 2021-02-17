State wrestling: No first-day drag this year for Southwest's McLaughlin, Southeast's Friendt

OMAHA — Landan McLaughlin's response moments after his quarterfinal win Wednesday said it all.
"This is crazy," he said exuberantly. "This is my first time making it to the semis."
The Lincoln Southwest wrestler lost in this round last year, falling one win short of competing in front of a jammed-packed arena on Friday night in downtown Omaha.
Twelve months of hard work and lifting weights have pushed McLaughlin to the next level. The junior defeated Norfolk senior and No. 4 Weston Godfrey 6-1 in the Class A 132-pound quarterfinals of the state high school wrestling tournament.
McLaughlin, who rebounded to finish fourth last year at 113 pounds, left CHI Health Center Omaha on Wednesday knowing he's guaranteed a medal. More importantly, he's a win away from the final.
"It's amazing," he said. "There's nothing like it. You can do anything to warm up here, and then you get out there and it's just crazy and there's just chaos everywhere.
"There's just no better feeling than winning."
John Friendt can relate.
The Lincoln Southeast wrestler won just one match last year — it came in a consolation round — and he used it as offseason motivation. It came to fruition Wednesday when he won his two matches, including a hard-fought 5-3 win against Lincoln East's Aidan Ingwersen in the 195-pound quarterfinals.
"It’s a big deal," said Friendt, who improved to 36-6. "I’ve been wrestling for a long time, eight or nine years. Getting this win means a lot."
McLaughlin's (29-2) improvement included a significant change to his body. He went from wrestling at 113 a year ago to battling 132-pounders this season. He's ranked No. 3 in his weight class.
The junior wanted a change of scenery, so he hit the weight room hard.
"All offseason I just lifted and lifted because I was sick of wrestling the same kids over and over again (at 113)," said McLaughlin, who will wrestle Millard South's Aiden Robertson in Thursday's semifinals. "It was just the same outcome and I wasn't getting any better. So I bumped up and I lifted, and all the kids I wrestled last year are still at 113."
Southwest coach Aaron Finley said McLaughlin went about moving up three weight classes the right way.
"It's good weight that he put on, so he's able to wrestle and be bigger," Finley said. "Sometimes kids put on weight and they don't know how to handle it, but he does."
Friendt, who is ranked No. 5 at 195, took to lifting more weights in the offseason, too. His best high school season has followed, and he has his mom and dad to thank.
"My parents got mad at me for eating all the food, and I hit the gym a lot," said Friendt, who will wrestle North Platte junior and No. 1 Vincent Genatone on Thursday morning. "My strength helps a lot, being able to get people up in the air and work mostly on top."
Lincoln East advanced five wrestlers past the quarterfinal round — Gabe Turman (106), Brandon Baustert (113), Keith Smith (120), Case Jurgens (126) and Nic Swift (138).
Thursday's semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. The winners will advance to the 7 p.m. championship round.
