State wrestling: No first-day drag this year for Southwest's McLaughlin, Southeast's Friendt

"It’s a big deal," said Friendt, who improved to 36-6. "I’ve been wrestling for a long time, eight or nine years. Getting this win means a lot."

McLaughlin's (29-2) improvement included a significant change to his body. He went from wrestling at 113 a year ago to battling 132-pounders this season. He's ranked No. 3 in his weight class.

The junior wanted a change of scenery, so he hit the weight room hard.

"All offseason I just lifted and lifted because I was sick of wrestling the same kids over and over again (at 113)," said McLaughlin, who will wrestle Millard South's Aiden Robertson in Thursday's semifinals. "It was just the same outcome and I wasn't getting any better. So I bumped up and I lifted, and all the kids I wrestled last year are still at 113."

Southwest coach Aaron Finley said McLaughlin went about moving up three weight classes the right way.

"It's good weight that he put on, so he's able to wrestle and be bigger," Finley said. "Sometimes kids put on weight and they don't know how to handle it, but he does."

Friendt, who is ranked No. 5 at 195, took to lifting more weights in the offseason, too. His best high school season has followed, and he has his mom and dad to thank.