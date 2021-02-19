State wrestling: Milford's Schluckebier finds success after climbing weight-class ladder

Schademann was victorious over Schluckebier with a 3-0 decision at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invitational on Dec. 19 and again with a 5-1 decision in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament on Jan. 30.

“I'm just trying to get that gold medal again,” Schluckebier said. “Getting to the semis is just the first step. It's going to be a tough one, but I just know what I have to do.”

Schademann and Schluckebier have met three times this season with Schademann holding a 2-1 advantage.

“All fire,” Schluckebier said going into Saturday's semifinal match. “I've wrestled him three times this year. Two (wins) have gone to (Schademann) and one to me. It's time for me to get my second one and finish out on top. That's about all I know is to finish out on top.”

But it's not just Schluckebier going for a top performance.

The Eagles have set records for state qualifiers (10) and invitational wins (6) this season.

“We have real high hopes for this team," Konner Schluckebier said. "We're breaking school records and finding ways to get better every day. It's very special to be on this team and be a captain; show these young guys how to do it.”