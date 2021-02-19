State wrestling: Milford's Schluckebier finds success after climbing weight-class ladder

OMAHA — A new beast has emerged in the Class C 126-pound weight class.
Milford's Konner Schluckebier jumped up two weight classes from his state championship 113-pound weight class in 2020.
But that has not stopped his reign of terror as Schluckebier (47-2) advanced to Saturday's semifinals at the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
“He's just grown into (the 126 weight class), I mean naturally,” Milford coach and Konner's father, Joe Schluckebier, said. “He's a little bit of a late bloomer so he has grown into that 126 (weight class) quite nicely.
“(Konner) has never had trouble getting outmuscled. We work hard in the weight room all summer with all of our guys.”
Schluckebier defeated David City's Ethan Zegers in the opening round and pinned his way to the semifinal with a victory over Conestoga's Keaghon Chini in the semifinals.
“Quickness and attacks,” Konner Schluckebier said. “Those small classes aren't a bunch of muscle moves. It's about being quick, finding your corners and getting it.
“I find a lot of new opponents, and I feel like I surprise a lot of people.”
In the semifinals, Schluckebier will face Fillmore Central's Alex Schademann (41-5), the only wrestler to defeat Schluckebier this season.
Schademann was victorious over Schluckebier with a 3-0 decision at the Duane Carlson Logan View Invitational on Dec. 19 and again with a 5-1 decision in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament on Jan. 30.
“I'm just trying to get that gold medal again,” Schluckebier said. “Getting to the semis is just the first step. It's going to be a tough one, but I just know what I have to do.”
Schademann and Schluckebier have met three times this season with Schademann holding a 2-1 advantage.
“All fire,” Schluckebier said going into Saturday's semifinal match. “I've wrestled him three times this year. Two (wins) have gone to (Schademann) and one to me. It's time for me to get my second one and finish out on top. That's about all I know is to finish out on top.”
But it's not just Schluckebier going for a top performance.
The Eagles have set records for state qualifiers (10) and invitational wins (6) this season.
“We have real high hopes for this team," Konner Schluckebier said. "We're breaking school records and finding ways to get better every day. It's very special to be on this team and be a captain; show these young guys how to do it.”
Six of the Eagles' 10 qualifiers won opening-round matches Friday at the state tournament.
“We knew we had something special and you start to see it in seventh and eighth grade,” Joe Schluckebier said. “But then you get kids that start in as sophomores or freshmen that start the sport of wrestling because they want to be a part of it. They end up having success and helping us ...
“Win six tournaments, back-to-back district runner-up for the first time ever; we are bringing more kids along and getting more kids involved because wrestling is popular in Milford now. It centers around this core group of kids right now.”