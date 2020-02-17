State wrestling: Milford driven to end title drought in more ways than one

There are four banners hanging up in the wrestling room at Milford.
The one on the far right lists the Eagles' individual state champions. It has the name of Lumir Andelt (1930), the school's first state wrestling champ. The last name on the banner is Tom Havlat, who won a title in 1989.
The current group of Eagles see the banners every day. They see a 31-year window of no state titles.
"We've been practicing in this same room for 12 years, looking at the same banners, waiting to rewrite history," Milford 113-pound junior Konner Schluckebier said.
The Eagles are hoping to write their own slice of school history at this week's high state state meet, which begins Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The fun part for the Eagles: They believe they have multiple wrestlers that could wash away the title drought.
Schluckebier, a junior, is 46-1 and ranked No. 2 (NSWCA) at 113. He reached the state semifinals last year at 106. Ethan Zegers, a four-time state qualifier, is ranked No. 4 at 126. Senior Jeaven Scdoris was a state runner-up at 132 last year. He hasn't skipped a beat at 145 this year and is ranked No. 2.
Carter Springer won a district title at 160 pounds and Eli Vondra was third at 120 last weekend.
"It's almost become a competition amongst them as to who can be the first state champion in over 30 years," Milford coach Joe Schluckebier said.
Said Zegers, "It's pretty good motivation. We've got four, five guys that can do it."
For these Eagles, the sources of motivation are spilling over onto the mat.
Schluckebier gets a chance to make up for his only loss last year.
"It was pretty heartbreaking going undefeated the whole season and then short in the semifinals at state," said Schluckebier, who owns the school record for pinfall wins. "It's just nice that I've been there and I know how to prepare and I know what to expect."
Scdoris and Zegers are seniors. They're at the forefront of Milford's steady climb in wrestling, Coach Schluckebier says. This is their final week in Milford's wrestling room as high school competitors.
"Last year being runner-up, that just makes me more excited this year to come on top," said Scdoris, who is 41-3.
This season has been a memorable ride for the Eagles. They won their first conference meet since 1975 and their district runner-up finish was their best since 1975.
"Everyone around town is saying we're making history, but I just see it us doing work and having fun," Konner Schluckebier said.
Their success has been years in the making.
Coach Schluckebier, Konner's dad, won a state championship and was part of a team championship at Seward in 1997. He saw an opportunity to get Milford on a similar track.
"For me, looking at this group of kids and when they were kindergartners and first-graders, I always had a dream that my kid and his friends would be able to be part of a team like that," he said. "I was lucky enough to experience that, so that's really driven what we try to do here at Milford — to get them to wrestle for each other and have fun doing it and be a brotherhood."
Coach Schluckebier said the teams talks about the state title drought. They don't hide from it.
They just want to add to it.
"It's definitely been driving them," Coach Schluckebier said. "We've been talking about this group of kids for several years. To the rest of the state, it looks like we are getting good overnight, but this is something we've been building for 10, 12 years."
