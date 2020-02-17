State wrestling: Milford driven to end title drought in more ways than one

"It's almost become a competition amongst them as to who can be the first state champion in over 30 years," Milford coach Joe Schluckebier said.

Said Zegers, "It's pretty good motivation. We've got four, five guys that can do it."

For these Eagles, the sources of motivation are spilling over onto the mat.

Schluckebier gets a chance to make up for his only loss last year.

"It was pretty heartbreaking going undefeated the whole season and then short in the semifinals at state," said Schluckebier, who owns the school record for pinfall wins. "It's just nice that I've been there and I know how to prepare and I know what to expect."

Scdoris and Zegers are seniors. They're at the forefront of Milford's steady climb in wrestling, Coach Schluckebier says. This is their final week in Milford's wrestling room as high school competitors.

"Last year being runner-up, that just makes me more excited this year to come on top," said Scdoris, who is 41-3.

This season has been a memorable ride for the Eagles. They won their first conference meet since 1975 and their district runner-up finish was their best since 1975.