State wrestling: Live updates, links, photos and more from CHI Health Center Omaha

We've reached the pinnacle of the high school season — the state wrestling tournament. Over the next four days, wrestlers will look to advance in 54 brackets across Classes A, B, C and D at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Follow along for updates and coverage as the state's best grapplers take to the six mats in Omaha.
Schedule
Classes A and D
Wednesday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, Class A — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Class D — 5-9 p.m.; Thursday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, Class A — 9 a.m.-noon; Class D — 1-5 p.m; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).
Classes B and C
Friday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, Class B — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Class C — 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, Class B — 9 a.m.-noon; Class C — 1-5 p.m.; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).