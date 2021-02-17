 Skip to main content
State wrestling: Live updates, links, photos and more from CHI Health Center Omaha
State wrestling: Live updates, links, photos and more from CHI Health Center Omaha

  • Updated
State wrestling, 2.14

A referee watches for the pin as Hastings 120-pounder Dylan Miller (top) gets close to pinning Northwest's Grayson Fries during the first round of state wrestling at CHI Health Center Omaha in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

We've reached the pinnacle of the high school season — the state wrestling tournament. Over the next four days, wrestlers will look to advance in 54 brackets across Classes A, B, C and D at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Follow along for updates and coverage as the state's best grapplers take to the six mats in Omaha.

Watch the matches Check out the brackets  |  Check out our breakdown

Schedule

Classes A and D

Wednesday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, Class A — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Class D — 5-9 p.m.; Thursday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, Class A — 9 a.m.-noon; Class D — 1-5 p.m; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).

Classes B and C

Friday: First round, quarterfinals and consolation matches, Class B — 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Class C — 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: Semifinals, consolation and third- and fifth-place matches, Class B — 9 a.m.-noon; Class C — 1-5 p.m.; championship matches, 7 p.m. (NET).

From the mat

Class A from the opening day of the tournament

