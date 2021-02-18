State wrestling: Lincoln East's Turman, Baustert advance to Class A finals; Reimers adds to wins record

A 120-pound semifinal between the Spartans' Keith Smith and Millard South's Caleb Coyle was a matchup of returning state champions. Coyle, who won at 113 last year, edged Smith, who won at 106, 4-2 in sudden death.
Lincoln East's Case Jurgens (126) and Nic Swift (138) and Lincoln Southwest's Landan McLaughlin (132) dropped their respective semifinal matches.
Millard North's Lucas Nigh defeated Lincoln Pius X senior Dontae Thomas 5-2 in a 182-pound semifinal. The match was tied at 2-2 in the third period before Nigh took advantage of a couple of escapes.
Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt dropped to the consolation bracket after he was pinned in the first period by top-ranked Vincent Genatone of North Platte at 195.
The Class A finals will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Reimers adds to record total
Ruger Reimers of Palmer added to his Class D career wins record with a victory in the semifinals.
Reimers, wrestling at 145 pounds after winning a championship at 132 last year, earned a 12-0 major decision over Gabe Escalante of Winside, boosting his career total to 206. He’ll face Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central in Thursday night’s final.
Reimers’ brother, Gunnar, pinned Summerland’s Colton Thiele in 4 minutes, 38 seconds, to reach the 195-pound championship. He’ll face Burwell’s Alex Gideon.
Hayden Neeman defeated Reece Kocian of East Butler at 106 in a 10-1 major decision, continuing his bid to be Superior’s first champion since 1980. He’ll face undefeated Eli Lanham of Plainview, last year’s runner-up.
Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge defeated Alizae Mejia of Plainview 5-3 to reach the final at 170. Bayer defeated unbeaten Christian Leonard of Bayard in the quarterfinals and will face another unbeaten, Hi-Line’s Conner Schutz, in the championship.