State wrestling: Lincoln East's Turman, Baustert advance to Class A finals; Reimers adds to wins record

OMAHA — Lincoln East will have two wrestlers competing for gold medals Thursday night at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Sophomore Gabe Turman pinned Omaha Bryan's Mohamud Abdi at 106 pounds during the Class A state semifinal round Thursday morning. Brandon Baustert followed with a quick pin at 113.

Both wrestlers will be aiming for their first state titles. Baustert, a junior, finished runner-up at 113 last year.

A 120-pound semifinal between the Spartans' Keith Smith and Millard South's Caleb Coyle was a matchup of returning state champions. Coyle, who won at 113 last year, edged Smith, who won at 106, 4-2 in sudden death.

Lincoln East's Case Jurgens (126) and Nic Swift (138) and Lincoln Southwest's Landan McLaughlin (132) dropped their respective semifinal matches.

Millard North's Lucas Nigh defeated Lincoln Pius X senior Dontae Thomas 5-2 in a 182-pound semifinal. The match was tied at 2-2 in the third period before Nigh took advantage of a couple of escapes.

Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt dropped to the consolation bracket after he was pinned in the first period by top-ranked Vincent Genatone of North Platte at 195.

The Class A finals will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.