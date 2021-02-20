State wrestling: In final match of season, Waverly adds another state champion

OMAHA — During his last two days as a prep wrestler, Evan Canoyer set out to make Waverly High School and the community proud, and he did.
And when you hear about some of the things he’s done off the mat, in the classroom and in unified sports, Canoyer had already made Waverly proud.
Canoyer added to his place in history of the Waverly wrestling program by winning his second state championship on Saturday evening at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Canoyer defeated Torrance Keehn of Beatrice 9-3 in the championship match. Canoyer is just the second wrestler in Waverly history to win two titles.
With a 42-1 record this season, Canoyer is probably the best overall wrestler in the Lincoln area, and one of the best in the nation in his weight class.
In the last three years at state, the Cornell wrestling recruit finished first, first and second. He finished fourth as a freshman. In the past three years combined, he had a 123-4 record.
Canoyer moved to Waverly in fifth grade, and soon started leaving his mark.
"I'm just grateful for all of the support they’ve given me as a community," Canoyer said. "We’re our own little town outside of Lincoln. I’ve grown up with a lot of these boys, whether it was my friends, to the parents of the wrestlers to just fans, supporters, boosters. They’re just a supportive community and they’ve always got my back, so this one was for them.”
Canoyer dominated in three of his four matches at state, with two first-period pins and a decisive win in the finals.
“I feel pretty good about (the tournament),” Canoyer said. “I wish I would have shown out a little better and scored a few more points. I like to not just win, but win commandingly and leave no doubt. I think overall I did that, but I’m always trying to look to get better.”
Shortly after Canoyer won, Waverly added another state champion when junior Trevor Brown won the 285 title with a 4-1 victory against David Hernandez of Ralston.
Brown had a lot of buzz around him when he placed third as a freshman in the veteran heavyweight division, but then he missed his sophomore season due to pectoral and knee injuries.
He came back as junior and finished 33-1.
“To not be able to wrestle, and just standing there really sucked, so I’m really happy that I was able to come out this year and get everything done,” Brown said.
Brown won the very last match of the COVID-19 high school season, with his match ending at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. After the Parade of Champions for the finalists, Brown had to wait 3½ hours for his match, but he was just happy to experience the Parade of Champions for the first time.
“It was so cool,” Brown said. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever done, and so cool to be a part of.”
