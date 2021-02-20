State wrestling: In final match of season, Waverly adds another state champion

Canoyer dominated in three of his four matches at state, with two first-period pins and a decisive win in the finals.

“I feel pretty good about (the tournament),” Canoyer said. “I wish I would have shown out a little better and scored a few more points. I like to not just win, but win commandingly and leave no doubt. I think overall I did that, but I’m always trying to look to get better.”

Shortly after Canoyer won, Waverly added another state champion when junior Trevor Brown won the 285 title with a 4-1 victory against David Hernandez of Ralston.

Brown had a lot of buzz around him when he placed third as a freshman in the veteran heavyweight division, but then he missed his sophomore season due to pectoral and knee injuries.

He came back as junior and finished 33-1.

“To not be able to wrestle, and just standing there really sucked, so I’m really happy that I was able to come out this year and get everything done,” Brown said.

Brown won the very last match of the COVID-19 high school season, with his match ending at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. After the Parade of Champions for the finalists, Brown had to wait 3½ hours for his match, but he was just happy to experience the Parade of Champions for the first time.