State wrestling: Football is Dylan Meyer's best sport, but wrestling is helping build his legacy at Norris

"Ever since I was little I always wanted to grow up and be the high school athlete everybody knows, all the kids know and look up to," Meyer said. "I've just been working to leave my legacy, and help some of the younger kids motivate and get the goals that they want.

"When I was a freshman, I watched Gavin Easton set that record and ever since I was like, 'You know what? I want that.'"

Meyer (49-1) also wanted badly to get back to the state semifinals a year after losing in the quarterfinals. He bounced back to take home a third-place medal at 220 in 2020.

"I feel like I took a poop last year and kind of beat myself up about it and it didn’t go my way," said Meyer, who is ranked No. 2 in his weight class and was a Super-State second-teamer in football last fall. "I definitely have something to earn for this year."

To reach his goals, Meyer put more time into speed and endurance training in the offseason, working with Lincoln trainer Chris Slatt.

Now Meyer feels like he has an edge over other 220-pounders.

"It’s unbelievable," Meyer said. "I don’t get tired during matches and I see all the other kids and they get to the third period and they’re exhausted and I’m over here just perfectly fine.