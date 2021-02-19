State wrestling: Football is Dylan Meyer's best sport, but wrestling is helping build his legacy at Norris

OMAHA — Football is Dylan Meyer's main sport.
He's a high-motored, big-hitting linebacker on the gridiron. He'll throw on the pads for Division II Bemidji State in the fall.
But Meyer wants to leave a legacy on the wrestling mat, too, and the Norris senior is doing just that.
Meyer pinned each of his two opponents during the first day of the Class B state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha to advance to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.
Meyer's experience and conditioning showed in his 220-pound quarterfinal win against Keifer Anderson of Broken Bow. Anderson had a 2-1 lead before Meyer put the junior on his back for the second-period pin.
"It's always good to stay focused during a match, and you can't freak out," Meyer said. "These last couple of years I've always just stayed really calm, even if I'm down one or two points.
"You just got to trust your work and something will happen. You've got be confident, too."
Meyer broke the Norris single-season record for pins (29) with his victory against Anderson. A week earlier he set the career record for pins, and he's a win away from tying the school record for career wins at 153, held by Gavin Easton.
The records mean a lot to Meyer, who takes just as much pride in building the next standout Norris wrestler.
"Ever since I was little I always wanted to grow up and be the high school athlete everybody knows, all the kids know and look up to," Meyer said. "I've just been working to leave my legacy, and help some of the younger kids motivate and get the goals that they want.
"When I was a freshman, I watched Gavin Easton set that record and ever since I was like, 'You know what? I want that.'"
Meyer (49-1) also wanted badly to get back to the state semifinals a year after losing in the quarterfinals. He bounced back to take home a third-place medal at 220 in 2020.
"I feel like I took a poop last year and kind of beat myself up about it and it didn’t go my way," said Meyer, who is ranked No. 2 in his weight class and was a Super-State second-teamer in football last fall. "I definitely have something to earn for this year."
To reach his goals, Meyer put more time into speed and endurance training in the offseason, working with Lincoln trainer Chris Slatt.
Now Meyer feels like he has an edge over other 220-pounders.
"It’s unbelievable," Meyer said. "I don’t get tired during matches and I see all the other kids and they get to the third period and they’re exhausted and I’m over here just perfectly fine.
"It’s huge because going into that third period, if you’re down by one or if it’s tied, you’ve got to go. Conditioning is huge."