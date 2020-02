The state's best wrestlers are in Omaha for the next three days.

Millard South is considered a heavy favorite to repeat in Class A, while several wrestlers look to repeat as state champions.

Follow along as the Journal Star provides day-long coverage from CHI Health Center Omaha.

Thursday's schedule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

9:30 a.m.: Class B and C first-round and quarterfinal matches

4 p.m.: Class A and C first-round and quarterfinal matches