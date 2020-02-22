State wrestling: Final day updates from CHI Health Center Omaha

Medal day.
It's the third day of competition at the state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. The emotions are running high, and in several directions. Finally, it's time for wrestlers across the state to punctuate impressive seasons or, in some cases, careers on the sport's biggest stage.
Saturday's schedule
8:30 a.m.: All classes consolation semifinals.
Follows: All classes third- and fifth-place matches.
2:00 p.m.: All classes final matches.
