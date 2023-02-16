It was heartbreak for Lincoln East sophomore Scottie Meier at the state wrestling championships last season. This year, he promptly guaranteed he would be going home with a state medal.

Meier was one highlight of a strong opening act by the Spartans, who had six wrestlers go 2-0 to advance to Friday's semifinals at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Last season, Meier lost in the "heartbreak round," falling one win short of getting a state medal.

That feeling when you take out the returning state champ to make the semis🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vNIgBsVWCx — LincolnEastWrestling (@EastWrestling) February 16, 2023

In the quarterfinals Thursday, he defeated a returning state champion, Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista, with a second-period pin. And it came after Durden had beaten Meier 7-4 in a match in December.

This time Meier went on the offensive.

“It’s so relieving to get that big opponent and take him down for the first time. It was pretty exciting,” Meier said.

Meier has a 47-7 record, which is about 10 more wins than last season.

“The improvement I’ve made from last year is pretty impressive, and if it weren’t for my coaches I don’t think I would be this far,” Meier said.

Lincoln East co-head coach Keenan McCurdy was still pumped about Meier’s win a few hours after it happened.

“The really fun one was our 113, Scott Meier beating the returning state champion from Papillion-La Vista to make the semifinals,” McCurdy said. “That was a huge win for him. He wrestled great and was fighting hard and came up with a huge pin to win that match.”

The other East wrestlers advancing to the semifinals are Leland Sindel (106 pounds), Joshua Shaner (126), Gabe Turman (132), Cole Toline (138) and Westin Sherlock (152).

“Our kids wrestled really hard,” McCurdy said. “We dang near almost had eight in the semis. We had two really close ones at 182 and 220 that didn’t go our way. But our message to those guys was you gave yourself a chance to win, and that’s what we want.”

This is another season where East is impressive in the middleweight classes, giving itself a chance to advance several wrestlers to the finals.

“You do see the year-over-year fruits of good kids helping produce more good kids,” McCurdy said. “A couple of years ago one of our wrestlers, Nathan Rizac, he was making a joke about one of our other wrestlers that was a year younger than him and he said, ‘I’ve created a monster from training with him so hard.’

"There has been this running joke of who is going to be the next monster that’s created? You have good kids in certain weights and they’re more likely to have good kids at those weights the next year.”

East’s team was already in Omaha on Wednesday but was still slowed down by the overnight snowstorm. A typical 25-minute ride from the team hotel took one hour after they had to stop three times to push the van after getting stuck in the snow.

“It was pretty nasty out there,” McCurdy said.

After the first two rounds in Class A, Millard South is in a good position for its fifth consecutive team state championship with 97½ points. Norfolk is in second place with 62 points and Lincoln East is third with 57½.

Lincoln Southwest got three wrestlers to the semifinals — Hunter Jacobsen, Jack Baptista and Cooper Jackson — and is in sixth place.

Photos: Check out the scenes from Day 1 of the state wrestling championships